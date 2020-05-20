Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Award Management Software Market by Component, Function (Entry Management, Judging Management, Reporting and Analytics, and Application Tracking), Platform, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total award management software market size is expected to grow from USD 5,58,950 thousand in 2020 to USD 8,55,802 thousand by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.9% during the forecast period.



The award management software market is driven by various factors, such as reducing administrative time and costs, automating report creations to keep a track on award processes. However, the unification of award management solution with the existing communication system can hinder the growth of the market.

By award management software function, the application tracking segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Application tracking helps organizations to keep a track of award entries, evaluation of applications, and deciding the winner. The application tracking application includes creating and maintaining award documentation, formulating budgets, and ensuring that the funds are utilized in adherence with the required compliance. Varied end users around the globe are formulating award management strategies that will help them to manage the entire lifecycle of awards.

Web platform segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period.

The award management software can be used to develop web-based applications and mobile applications. Web-based applications have several benefits, such as they run on web browsers, and there is no need to create multiple applications for various platforms. Moreover, web-based applications can be used on any browser, regardless of the Operating System (OS) on which the browser is running.

Asia Pacific to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for award management software and services. Award management software enable an organization to fine-tune the award process so that it can align perfectly with the journey of prospects. The APAC region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period. China, Japan, Australia, and Singapore have emerged as undisputed leaders in the award management software market. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Award Management Software Market, by Platform (2020 Vs. 2025)

4.3 Market, by Function (2020 Vs. 2025)

4.4 Market, by Organization Size (2020 Vs. 2025)

4.5 Market, by End User (2020 Vs. 2025)

4.6 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Automating Award Management Processes

5.2.1.2 One-Tap Accessibility to Vital Information

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Obligations for Addressing Governance and Compliance Requirements

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Ai-Enabled Tools with Award Management Solution

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Meeting Requirements of Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.2.4.2 Unification of Award Management Solution with Existing Communication Systems

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Ease in Data Export of Participants of the Award Program

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Faster Evaluation and Launch of the Contest

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Management of Award Process for 11 Different Categories in Sports

6 Impact of Covid-19 on the Award Management Software Market

7 Award Management Software Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solution

7.2.1 Solution: Market Drivers

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

7.3.2 Implementation and Integration

7.3.3 Consulting and Training

7.3.4 Support and Maintenance

8 Award Management Software Market, by Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Entry Management

8.2.1 Entry Management: Market Drivers

8.3 Judging Management

8.3.1 Judging Management: Market Drivers

8.4 Reporting and Analytics

8.4.1 Reporting and Analytics: Market Drivers

8.5 Application Tracking

8.5.1 Application Tracking: Market Drivers

8.6 Others

9 Award Management Software Market, by Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Web

9.2.1 Web: Market Drivers

9.3 Mobile

9.3.1 Mobile: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Iphone Operating System

9.3.3 Android

9.3.4 Windows

10 Award Management Software Market, by Deployment Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-Premises

10.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

10.3 Cloud

10.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

11 Award Management Software Market, by Organization Size

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Large Enterprises

11.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

11.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

11.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

12 Award Management Software Market, by End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Governments

12.2.1 Governments: Market Drivers

12.3 Educational Institutions

12.3.1 Educational Institutions: Market Drivers

12.4 Corporations

12.4.1 Corporations: Market Drivers

12.5 Industry Associations

12.5.1 Industry Associations: Market Drivers

12.6 Philanthropic Organizations

12.6.1 Philanthropic Organizations: Market Drivers

12.7 Others

13 Award Management Software Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

13.2.2 United States

13.2.3 Canada

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

13.3.2 United Kingdom

13.3.3 Germany

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Asia Pacific: Market Drivers

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 Japan

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 Singapore

13.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Award Management Software Market Drivers

13.5.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

13.5.3 United Arab Emirates

13.5.4 South Africa

13.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

13.6 Latin America

13.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

13.6.2 Brazil

13.6.3 Mexico

13.6.4 Rest of Latin America

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Blackbaud

14.3 Wizehive

14.4 Submittable

14.5 Evalato

14.6 Award Force

14.7 Smarterselect

14.8 Reviewr

14.9 Eventsforce

14.10 Currinda

14.11 Awardstage

14.12 Acclaimworks

14.13 Judgify

14.14 Untap Compete

14.15 Openwater

14.16 Omnicontests

14.17 Eawards

14.18 Alpha Awards

14.19 Omnipress

14.20 Submit.Com

14.21 Rhythmq

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xm05y0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900