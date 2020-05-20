Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofilms Treatment Market by Products (Debridement Equipment, Gauze, Dressing, Gel, Ointment), Wound Type (Traumatic, Surgical, Open, Diabetic Foot, Venous Leg Ulcer & Burns), End User (Hospital, ASCs, Wound Care Centers, Homecare)- Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global biofilms treatment market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds and the increasing incidence of burn injuries. However, the high cost and low adoption rate of advanced wound care products are expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Gauzes and dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market in 2019.

Based on product, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into debridement equipment; gauzes and dressings; gels, ointments, and sprays; wipes, pads, and lavage solutions; and grafts and matrices. The gauzes and dressings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This can be attributed to the ability of antimicrobial products to remove, prevent, and manage biofilms.

Traumatic and surgical wounds segment will continue to dominate the biofilms treatment market during the forecast period.

Based on wound type, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into surgical and traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns and other open wounds. The surgical and traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing number of surgical procedures performed.

North America dominates the global biofilms treatment market.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising healthcare expenditure, the introduction of novel and specialty biofilm management products, and the presence of major market players in this region.

