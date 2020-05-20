20 May 2020: Nordea Markets has on 20 May 2020, on behalf of Scatec Solar ASA, purchased 26,889 Scatec Solar ASA shares at an average price of NOK 164.7578 per share. The shares were bought in connection with the Company's Share Purchase Programme for employees. Following the transaction, Scatec Solar ASA holds a total of 26,889 own shares.





For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364

email: ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com

