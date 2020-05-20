AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 19 May 2020 the Board of Amber Grid approved the prices for natural gas transmission services that will come into effect from 1 January 2021. The prices, approved by the Board of Amber Grid, were presented to The National Energy Regulatory Council for approbation.

Attached: press release.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachment