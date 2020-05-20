Portland, OR, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America slide rails market for home appliances garnered $12.50 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $17.17 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Development of the appliance industry, rise in remodeling and home improvement activities in the U.S., and surge in consumer expenditure on durable goods in Mexico have boosted the growth of the North America slide rails market for home appliances. However, tariff hike on aluminum and steel imports in the U.S. and increase in trade wars among countries hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in home appliances are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario: The widespread of Covid-19 has adversely affected the North America slide rails industry.

Due to the pandemic, employees in several countries are expected to experience a decrease in income, which would decrease the demand for slide rails.

However, the supply chain has adversely affected.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the North America Slide Rails Market:

The North America slide rails market for home appliances is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into light, medium, and heavy-duty slide rails. The heavy-duty slide rails segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the North America slide rails market for home appliances. However, the medium-duty slide rails segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, and others. The ovens segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around half of the North America slide rails market for home appliances. The report includes other segments such as refrigerators, dishwashers, and others.

Based on geography, the market is analyzed across various regions such as the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. The market across the U.S. held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market. However, the North America slide rails market for home appliances across Mexico is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report PDF:

The report on North America slide rails market for home appliances includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Accuride International Inc., Haier US Appliance Solutions, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, THK Co., Ltd., LG Electronics (LG parts), Whirlpool Corporation, Transform SR Brands LLC. (Sears PartsDirect), King Slide USA, Inc., Electrolux AB (Frigidaire), and Repon International Corporation.

