Portland,OR, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hydrogel dressing market generated $320.85 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $695.05 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of Porter's Five Forces, top impacting factors, top investment pockets, market players, growth scenario, and risk factors.

Surge in geriatric population and rise in number of consumers suffering from diabetes, ulcer, obesity, and chronic conditions drive the growth of the global hydrogel dressing market. However, high cost of hydrogel dressing products hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in awareness of applications and advantages related to hydrogel create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The economic crisis would not affect the industry much as the wound care operations have not been stopped due to coronavirus pandemic.

The supply, demand, and manufacturing of hydrogel has not affected by lockdown as it comes under the category of essential goods.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global hydrogel dressing market based on product type, end user, and region.

Based on service type, the amorphous hydrogel segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes segments including impregnated hydrogel and sheeth hydrogel during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the physician's office segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include 3M Company, B Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc., Svenska Cellulosa AB, Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences), Smith & Nephew Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Procyon Corp., and Axelgaard Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

