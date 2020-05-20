Portland, OR, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market. Our expert team of analysts will provide as per report customized to your requirement. For more connect with us at help@bigmarketresearch.com or call toll free: +1-800-910-6452



As per the report, the increase in industrialization and urbanization in the developing economies is the major factor boosting the growth of global modular construction market. In addition, the rapidly growing population all across the globe is expected to impact the growth of the industry. Modular constructions are economical and efficient and economical than the conventional structures, which is mainly because modular construction involves high-performance products used for commercial and residential constructions that provide versatility, resilience, and enhanced efficiency. Moreover, increase in demand for social services, transportation infrastructure, food, clean water, energy, housing, jobs leads to higher adoption of lucrative modular construction technologies to guarantee uniform quality. This is further expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Also, an increase in investments in infrastructure is likely to create huge growth opportunities in the market. Conversely, lack of reliability

on modular constructions especially in earthquake-prone regions is predicted to impede the market growth in the estimated period.

The key insights offered in the report include:

1. Market drivers, challenges, scope, market opportunities, market restraints, and key market players.

2. All-inclusive qualitative and quantitative analysis of trends and market valuation that assists in estimating the future scope of the market.

3. A comprehensive summary of the market by means of top gaining players and key product standings.

4. In-depth insights about the market based on the revenue, regions, sales, and market growth during the estimated period.

5. Opportunities, current trends, and recent developments in the global modular construction market.

6. Industry shares and company profiles of key merchants from 2019 to 2026.

The research report also provides detailed information on the key segments of the global modular construction industry. The key segments are material, type, end use, and region. By material, the report segments the market into concrete, steel, wood, and others. Based on the type, the market is categorized into re-locatable and permanent. On the basis of end use, the market is bifurcated into industrial, commercial, and residential. Furthermore, this report centers on the regions comprising Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia Pacific. In addition, the report sketches the competitive developments of different regions to help market investors, new entrants, and industry vendors to determine emerging economies.

Additionally, the report provides information regarding the top gaining players as well as small players of the modular construction market. Some of these players are ATCO, Giant Containers Inc., Anderco Pte. Ltd., Honomobo Corporation, SG Blocks, Inc., Lendlease Corporation, Skanska AB, Supertech Industries LLC, Speed House Group of Companies, Tempohousing, and others.

The research report presents performance of each player functioning in the overall market. Furthermore, the study delivers an overview of recent developments of each player in the industry.

To conclude, this report is a valuable source of information and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Additionally, we strive to offer customized reports to fulfill on demand and special requirements of our clients.

