Band members (both on and off reserve) can use the new mobile app to receive up-to-the-minute news, events, job postings, health bulletins and other information.

TREATY 8 TERRITORY, Alberta, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new mobile app is changing the way Driftpile Cree Nation (DPCN) is connecting with its members. Developed using the newest available technology by Aivia Design and Technology Engineering in Edmonton, the app allows DPCN administration to instantly share information with the community using push notifications.



“The speed at which we’re able to get information out to the community, especially during this global corona virus outbreak, has been second to none,” said Chief Dwayne Laboucan. “From an administrative standpoint, it’s made us more efficient, and from the perspective of our people, it’s made them feel much more connected.”

Using the app, DPCN administration posts up-to-the-minute news, events, job postings, health bulletins and other information relevant to members both on and off reserve. Members can communicate back with the band office by performing actings such as submitting feedback, filling out job and other applications, and registering for workshops.

The app is available for immediate download for Apple and Android phone through the Apple App S tore and Google Play .

About Driftpile Cree Nation

Driftpile Cree Nation (DPCN) is located in Northern Alberta, along the southern shore of Lesser Slave Lake, on Treaty 8 Territory.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3af08ff7-f09a-4074-a319-6a1547e38deb