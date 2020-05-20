SEATTLE, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A laser displacement sensor is comprised of an LED and position-sensitive detector used to detect the concerning target with the help of triangulation method. The lens focuses the beam on the target, which reflects the beam through a lens where it is concentrated on PSD. Laser displacement sensor finds application in the measurement of an object’s height, diameter, width, vibration, stroke, positioning, thickness, flatness, warpage, deflection, etc. The global laser displacement sensor market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
The global laser displacement sensor market is estimated to account for US$ 3,330.9 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7 % over the forecasted period 2020-27.
Market Drivers
Industry 4.0 is the subset of the fourth industrial revolution where it compasses novel concepts such as smart manufacturing, smart factory, dark factories, and industrial internet of things. Moreover, different technologies and processes are included such as internet of things (IoT), cyber-physical systems (CPS), industrial internet of things (IIoT), cognitive computing, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. The laser displacement sensor plays a vital role in industry 4.0 concept. Moreover, a laser displacement sensor enhances the measurement procedure of different objects. Thus, these factors are expected to support growth of the global displacement sensor market in the near future.
Laser displacement sensors play a crucial role in food manufacturing industry. Along with this, automotive and electronic manufacturing industries also employ laser displacement sensors, in order to minimize quality problems and lower operating costs. Moreover, these sensors are expected to increase manufacturing productivity, which in turn, is expected to boost the global laser displacement sensor market growth over the forecast period.
Market Opportunities
There has been a major demand for miniaturization across the different industry verticals. Miniaturization reduces the cost incurred in the operation and also enhances the overall productivity of manufacturing. Key players in the market can capitalize on these opportunities and gain significant advantage in the market.
Government of many countries has started undertaking novel projects such as smart manufacturing and smart city. Under such projects, these countries have invested a significant amount of funds. For instance, in June 2015, the Government of India unveiled its smart city mission where the government invested US$ 14 billion. Such projects are boosting the demand for laser displacement sensors. Hence, these factors are expected to present major business opportunities in the near future.
Key Takeaways
Competitive Section
Major companies involved in the global laser displacement sensor market are Mechanical Technology, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, ZSY Group Ltd, Micro-epsilon, Cognex Corporation, Sick AG, Keyence Corporation, Hans Turck GmbH Co. KG, Banner Engineering Corp., and Omron Corporation.
Market Segmentation:
