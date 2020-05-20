Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q1-2020 on Friday 29 May 2020 at 7:30am CEST. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Sergio Amodeo, CFO, will also host an audio webcast on Tuesday 2 June 2020 at 10:00am CEST.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

LOCATIONPHONE NUMBER
Belgium National free phone0800 48740
Belgium +32 (0)2 400 9874
France National free phone0805 103 028
France +33 (0)1 76 70 07 94
Norway National free phone800 51874
Norway+47 2396 0264
Sweden National free phone0200 125 581
Sweden+46 (0)8 5069 2180
Spain National free phone800 098826
Spain+34 914 146 280
United Kingdom National free phone0800 376 7922
United Kingdom+44 (0)844 571 8892
USA National free phone1 866 966 1396
USA+1 631 510 7495
Canada National free phone 1 866 992 6802
Standard international dial-in+44 (0)207 192 8000

Confirmation Code: 2680388

To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors

For further information, contact:
Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com
                                                                                                       

ABOUT RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) is one of the largest hotel companies in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and a member of the Radisson Hotel Group.

Through a master franchise agreement with Radisson Hospitality, Inc. USA – Radisson Hospitality AB operates and develops hotel brands across EMEA – including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED and Park Inn by Radisson. It also operates the Radisson Rewards loyalty program for frequent hotel guests.

Radisson Hospitality AB features a portfolio of 387 hotels, with 84,800+ rooms in operation and 125 hotels, with 24,900+ rooms under development in 80 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Radisson Hospitality AB and its brands employ 44,000+ team members. Radisson Hospitality AB has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere nine times.

Radisson Hospitality AB is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.
For more information on Radisson Hospitality AB, visit www.radissonhospitalityab.com
For more information on Radisson Hotel Group, visit www.radissonhotels.com/corporate