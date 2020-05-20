Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q1-2020 on Friday 29 May 2020 at 7:30am CEST. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Sergio Amodeo, CFO, will also host an audio webcast on Tuesday 2 June 2020 at 10:00am CEST.



To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

LOCATION PHONE NUMBER Belgium National free phone 0800 48740 Belgium +32 (0)2 400 9874 France National free phone 0805 103 028 France +33 (0)1 76 70 07 94 Norway National free phone 800 51874 Norway +47 2396 0264 Sweden National free phone 0200 125 581 Sweden +46 (0)8 5069 2180 Spain National free phone 800 098826 Spain +34 914 146 280 United Kingdom National free phone 0800 376 7922 United Kingdom +44 (0)844 571 8892 USA National free phone 1 866 966 1396 USA +1 631 510 7495 Canada National free phone 1 866 992 6802 Standard international dial-in +44 (0)207 192 8000

Confirmation Code: 2680388

To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors

For further information, contact:

Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com



ABOUT RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) is one of the largest hotel companies in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and a member of the Radisson Hotel Group.

Through a master franchise agreement with Radisson Hospitality, Inc. USA – Radisson Hospitality AB operates and develops hotel brands across EMEA – including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED and Park Inn by Radisson. It also operates the Radisson Rewards loyalty program for frequent hotel guests.

Radisson Hospitality AB features a portfolio of 387 hotels, with 84,800+ rooms in operation and 125 hotels, with 24,900+ rooms under development in 80 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Radisson Hospitality AB and its brands employ 44,000+ team members. Radisson Hospitality AB has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere nine times.