ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:

1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated
a)NameCarsten Hellmann
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & CEO
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Share options

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase (exercise of share options / purchase of shares – cash settlement)

The purchase price is based on the price at grant adjusted upwards annually by 2.5% less dividend payments
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                             Volume(s)
  DKK 4,986,444                                5,900
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

5,900

DKK 4,986,444
e)Date of the transaction2020-05-19
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen


1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated
a)NameCarsten Hellmann
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & CEO
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Share options

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionSale (exercise of share options / sale of shares – cash settlement)

The price is calculated on basis of the closing price for the share on the day of exercise
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                            Volume(s)
  DKK 10,808,800                               5,900
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

5,900

DKK 10,808,800
e)Date of the transaction2020-05-19
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen


                                                                                                            ALK-Abelló A/S



For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525


Attachment