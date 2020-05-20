ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Carsten Hellmann
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ALK-Abelló A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Share options
DK0060027142
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase (exercise of share options / purchase of shares – cash settlement)
The purchase price is based on the price at grant adjusted upwards annually by 2.5% less dividend payments
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 4,986,444
|5,900
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
5,900
DKK 4,986,444
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-05-19
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Carsten Hellmann
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ALK-Abelló A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Share options
DK0060027142
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale (exercise of share options / sale of shares – cash settlement)
The price is calculated on basis of the closing price for the share on the day of exercise
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 10,808,800
|5,900
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
5,900
DKK 10,808,800
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-05-19
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525
