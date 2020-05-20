



Thermal Graphic Cameras with the ability to measure a person’s temperature as they pass the camera

Conover, NC, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Fortran Corporation (OTC: FRTN) is pleased to announce that we will begin offering the latest Hikvision thermal graphic temperature reading cameras through our operating subsidiaries B & L Telephone, LLC and Fortran Communications, Inc. These state-of-the-art thermal imaging cameras and software can measure the temperature of individuals as they enter companies, schools, and government facilities, which we believe will be an important tool as they look to safely and effectively reopen after mandatory closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe this technology will also help make workplaces safer for staff and customers by providing companies with the ability to screen everyone upon entry. The current market size for this technology is over $4.6 billion, with huge growth predicted. We are one of the distributors of the Hikvision thermal graphic temperature reading cameras and we will offer these products to our existing clients and plan to launch an aggressive marketing campaign to add new customers, which we believe will help grow our business and expand shareholder value. To receive more information and to attend a webinar, please email info@fortrancorp.com or call our sales staff at 828-624-1153 for a free quote.

About Hikvision: By engineering and bringing state-of-the-art video surveillance products and solutions to market, the company grew from a 28-person start-up in 2001 to a global enterprise. Hikvision's commitment to R&D innovation is ongoing. Today, in addition to its robust video surveillance products portfolio, Hikvision offers cutting-edge technologies to North America, including deep learning/AI, industrial automation, robotic vision, and advanced smart home solutions connected to a cloud platform. Hikvision employs more than 25,000 dedicated professionals worldwide, of which more than 10,000 are R&D engineers. Hikvision maintains its leadership position by investing 7 to 8 percent of annual sales revenue into R&D for continued product innovation. For more information about Hikvision, please visit their website at https://us.hikvision.com/en.

About Fortran Corporation:

Fortran Corporation is a telecommunications system integrator dedicated to designing, implementing and maintaining complex communications solutions. Fortran is comprised of engineering and design, network service, sales, remote monitoring, and on-site services.

Visit us at www.fortrancorp.com and our subsidiaries B & L Telephone, LLC and Fortran Communications, Inc. at www.bltel.com and www.fortran-Inc.com, respectively.

