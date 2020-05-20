Lara Danziger-Isakov MD, MPH, Director of Immunocompromised Host Infectious Disease at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, has been elected President-Elect of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT)

Addison, Texas, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lara Danziger-Isakov MD, MPH, Director of Immunocompromised Host Infectious Disease at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, has been elected President-Elect of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT).

Dr. Danziger-Isakov will now serve a one-year term as President-Elect, followed by her term as ISHLT President beginning with the 2021 Annual Business Meeting to be held in Toronto in April 2021.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support ISHLT’s development and serve our community,” said Dr. Danziger-Isakov. “I look forward to driving our new strategic plan and organizational structure, as we continue to expand our work and influence.”

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is the world’s largest nonprofit multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart and lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies.

Dr. Danziger-Isakov’s clinical interests include pediatric infectious diseases and infections in immunocompromised patients. Her research interests include outcomes related to infection after pediatric transplantation with an emphasis on pediatric lung transplantation. She is also a Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Dr. Danziger-Isakov earned her MD at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and completed her residency in Pediatrics at the Cleveland Clinic followed by a fellowship in infectious disease at St. Louis Children’s Hospital/Washington University in St. Louis.

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a global, not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies.. www.ishlt.org.

