ALMONTE, Ontario, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2) announced today that it has signed a supply agreement with one of the Big Five Banks in Canada (“Schedule One”).



The Company will provide the Schedule One bank with protective services (static security guarding and patrols) nationwide with immediate effect to support the current and emerging pandemic. Services will be provided on an on demand basis and will include managing access to premises and keeping locations safe, secure and orderly. The contract will be for an initial six-month term and automatically will be extended on a month to month basis thereafter unless terminated by either party.

"We are extremely pleased to have been entrusted to provide protective services to the Schedule One bank," said Thomas Gerstenecker, Chairman, a.i., Founder and CEO of 3 Sixty. "The selection of 3 Sixty by a Schedule One bank is further validation that we provide world-class security services to top-tier customers throughout Canada."



About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.



3 Sixty Secure Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a multi-national security services company. 3|Sixty proudly offers customized security solutions to public and private sector clients across the globe. Services include: cash in transit; high value storage; protective services; secured transport; high risk training, personal protection, and security risk management consulting. 3 Sixty has a staff of over 600 employees and operates a fleet of over 120 vehicles, with seven secure facilities nationwide and a combined security footprint of approximately 35 million square feet of patrolled area across Canada.



