Join the top CISOs and security leaders from around Silicon Valley and the U.S. as they explore the top challenges and opportunities they face in protecting the enterprise in the work-from-home environment along with how they are helping their organizations to move forward as regional economies begin to open up.

Topical and engaging 90-minute virtual CISO summit draws top-tier security leaders and technology executives, focused on leading courageously and compassionately in a crisis



WESTPORT, Conn., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the next in its ongoing series of HMG Live! Virtual CIO and CISO Summits, HMG Strategy is excited to announce that its Silicon Valley CISO Virtual Summit is drawing strong interest from security leaders from across the U.S.

The 90-minute virtual summit, which kicks off at 11:30 a.m. PT, is focused on the courageous leadership qualities that CISOs and security leaders must demonstrate during times of crisis. The all-star cast that’s assembled for the crisis will also explore the top challenges and opportunities facing CISOs and their cyber teams in the work-from-home environment and how they are helping to prepare their organizations as regional economies begin to open back up.

“When the world changed two months ago, the shift to remote work meant that the digital attack surface had exponentially expanded for organizations,” says Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO. “Fortunately, CISOs and their security teams are hard-wired to respond to a crisis. And as we’re discovering in our daily discussions with leading CISOs, this also represents an opportunity for them to help reimagine and reinvent the business going forward.”

Top-tier CIOs and technology executives who will be speaking at the Silicon Valley CISO Virtual Summit will include:

Hector Aguilar , President of Technology, Okta

, President of Technology, Okta Snehal Antani , Former CTO with the DoD, U.S. Department of Defense

, Former CTO with the DoD, U.S. Department of Defense Ed Amoroso , Founder & CEO, TAG Cyber

, Founder & CEO, TAG Cyber Todd Friedman , CISO, Resmed

, CISO, Resmed Jay Kaplan , CEO, Synack

, CEO, Synack Vijaya Kaza , Chief Security Officer & Head of Trust Engineering & Data Science, Airbnb

, Chief Security Officer & Head of Trust Engineering & Data Science, Airbnb Beverly Lieberman , President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates Michael Piacente , Co-Founder & Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Hitch Partners Stephen Spagnuolo , Digital Security & Risk Practice Lead, Stanton Chase

, Digital Security & Risk Practice Lead, Stanton Chase Brandon Traffanstedt , Global Director of Systems Engineering, CyberArk

, Global Director of Systems Engineering, CyberArk David Williams, President & CEO, Genesys Works

Sponsors for the event include CyberArk, Genesys Works, Okta and Synack.

See what some of our speakers have to say about the upcoming summit and how the current environment positions CISOs going forward:

“Leaders that lead with resolve, courage, and compassion will come out ahead in a crisis like this.”

- Vijaya Kaza, Chief Security Officer & Head of Trust Engineering & Data Science, Airbnb

“With COVID, CISOs have entered the next phase of criticality in driving business value. Through leading courageously, CISO will see unprecedented growth in scope and value to their organizations.”

- Michael Piacente, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hitch Partners

“Now is the time to leverage having a strong personal brand. It’s not too late to get started.”

- Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

“In these days of Covid, where most/all companies are operating amidst a continuously ambiguous, adverse and zero-guidepost operating environment, CISOs (and their teams) have been/are a ‘beacon of light’ for their organizations. This is their (pre pandemic) day-to-day operating default. Unity of effort wins the day in cyber.”

- Stephen Spagnuolo, Digital Security & Risk Practice Lead at Stanton Chase

To learn more about the Silicon Valley CISO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

Meanwhile, other upcoming HMG Live! events include the Denver CIO and Boston CIO Virtual Summits on May 27 and 28, respectively. Top-tier speakers for the HMG Live! Denver CIO Virtual Summit include:

Snehal Antani, Former CTO within the DoD, U.S. Department of Defense

Michael Archuleta, CIO, Mt. San Rafael Hospital

Renee Arrington, President & COO, Pearson Partners International

Brenda Horn, Global CIO, Enterprise Computing Solutions, Arrow Electronics

Stephen Katsirubas, CIO, Hunter Douglas, Inc.

Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

Jeff Miller, CSO, Honeywell Quantum Solutions

Wendy Nather, Head of Advisory CISOs, Duo Security

Mark Polansky, Senior Client Partner, IT Officers, Korn Ferry

Molly Rauzi, CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald

Margot Sharapova, Global CIO, Incitec Pivot Ltd.

Michael Spandau, SVP Global IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments

Brandon Traffanstedt, Global Director, Solutions Engineering, CyberArk

Sponsors for the Denver CIO Virtual Summit include CyberArk, Duo Security, and SIM Colorado.

To learn more about the Denver CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy is also hosting its Boston CIO Virtual Summit on May 28. All-Star speakers lined up for this event include:

Snehal Antani, Former CTO within the DoD, U.S. Department of Defense

Gerald Beuchelt, CISO, LogMeIn

Emilia Bostater, Global IT Operations & Architecture, IDEXX Laboratories

Max Chan, CIO, Avnet

Hugo Fueglein, Managing Director, Diversified Search

Jay Gonzales, CISO, Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.

Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

Mark Mastrole, Sr. Director, Systems Engineering, Illumio

Quintin McGrath, Senior Managing Director: Technology Management & Enablement, Deloitte

Jonathan Nguyen-Day, VP, Strategy & Analytics, Fortinet

Mark Polansky, Technology Officers Executive Search Practice, Korn Ferry

Brian Shield, VP IT, Boston Red Sox

Sponsors for the Boston CIO Virtual Summit include Adobe, Fortinet, Illumio and Nutanix.

Here’s what a couple of our Boston CIO Virtual Summit Advisory Board members have to say about HMG Strategy and the strength of its in-person and virtual summits:

“I’ve been an active Advisory Board member and participant in HMG Strategy’s CIO Executive Leadership Summits for many years and the events are always topical, focused on the challenges and opportunities facing CIOs and top-tier technology executives,” says Brian Shield, VP, IT for the Boston Red Sox. “I encourage people to register for the upcoming HMG Live! Boston CIO Virtual Summit on May 28 where we’ll be focused on leading courageously in times of crisis, including recommendations for reassuring employees with compassion and humility while working with the executive team to move the business forward in these difficult times.”

“I participated as a speaker in the recent HMG Live! Washington D.C. CIO Virtual Summit,” says Ken Grady, Corporate Vice President and CIO at IDEXX Laboratories. “Like previous HMG events, the virtual event provides a platform for connecting with peers and other CIOs that are focused on leadership and engagement within our organizations and across industries. There are valuable takeaways and lessons from technology executives who are leading authentically, compassionately, and strategically to help move their businesses and their customers forward in these uniquely challenging times.”

To learn more about the Boston CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy is also hosting its Washington, D.C. CISO Virtual Summit on May 29. Top-notch speakers for this event will include:

Aileen Alexander, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry

Ed Amoroso, Founder & CEO, TAG Cyber

Kostas Georgakopoulos, CISO, Procter & Gamble

Jay Gonzales, CISO, Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.

John Iannarelli, Former Special Agent & Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

Michael Piacente, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hitch Partners

Sponsors for the Washington, D.C. CISO Virtual Summit include SIM Capital Area.

To learn more about the Washington D.C. CISO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy has also received extraordinary interest in its webinars through the strength of its 400,000+ technology executives in its community. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Commvault, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, and RingCentral.

“We offer an incredible value prop by addressing the interests that the 400,000+ strong HMG technology leaders in our community share with us through our unique peer-focused research model,” said Muller.

One of HMG Strategy’s upcoming webinars is sponsored by PagerDuty on June 4 on ‘Mastering Digital Operations Maturity in a Real-Time World.’ This 45-minute webinar will focus on the need for IT executives to maintain and manage infrastructure and systems while rolling out enhancements and upgrades in near real-time to ensure that there’s no impact on customers and to deliver seamless and consistent customer experiences.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s upcoming calendar of webinars.

Interested in learning more about HMG Live!? Contact us at info@hmgstrategy.com .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d8a8e22-b097-4518-8be6-7a8effd37243