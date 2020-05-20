Inside and regulated information, Brussels, Paris, 20 May 2020, 17:00 PM

Pierre Crevits, the new CEO of the Dexia Group

Today the Shareholders' Meeting of Dexia approved the appointment of Pierre Crevits as a director, and the Board of Directors decided to appoint him Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Dexia Management Board. He will therefore take office as of May 20 exercising these different mandates.

The Management Board of Dexia now consists of Pierre Crevits (Chairman), Giovanni Albanese (Chief Risk Officer), Guy Cools (Head of Assets), Benoît Debroise (Head of Funding and Markets), Véronique Hugues (Chief Financial Officer) and Patrick Renouvin (Chief Operating Officer). As in the past, the composition of the Management Board of Dexia Crédit Local is identical to that of Dexia

Gilles Denoyel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Bart Bronselaer for his considerable involvement in the management of the company since the departure of Wouter Devriendt in November 2019 and in particular since the start of the health crisis. I would also like to congratulate Pierre Crevits on his appointment and look forward to our future collaboration within the context of Dexia's orderly resolution, with the support of the States, shareholders and guarantors of the Group.”

Pierre Crevits, the new Chairman of the Management Board, expressed his thanks. “I would like to thank the Board of Directors and the Belgian and French governments for the trust they have placed in me. The challenge is huge and accentuated by an unprecedented health crisis, but I feel ready to meet it with the support of a management team and staff whose enthusiasm and competence I have already been able to see at first hand over the last few days.”

Biography

Of Belgian nationality, and holder of Master’s Degree in Economics and Social Sciences, extended by four years as an assistant at the University of Namur, Pierre Crevits spent the rest of his career to date at the National Bank of Belgium. He held various positions there, including head of macroeconomic statistics, before taking over as head of the Bank's General Secretariat, a position he has held to this day.

From 2010 to 2014 he was seconded as Chief of Staff in the Belgian federal government. He also chaired the Scientific Committee on Government Accounts at the Institute of National Accounts from 2016 to 2020 and still chairs the Board of Directors of the Namur Invest Group.

Press contacts

Press department - Brussels

+32 2 213 57 39

Press department - Paris

+33 1 58 58 58 49 Investor contacts

Investor Relations - Brussels

+32 2 213 57 66 / 57 39

Investor Relations - Paris

+33 1 58 58 58 49





Attachment