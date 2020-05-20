SEATTLE, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A refrigerator truck is a type of truck that transports consumable goods at specific temperatures. Refrigerated trucks are equipped with different types of mechanical refrigeration systems that are powered by small displacement engines or in some cases, it utilizes carbon dioxide as a cooling agent. The flow of the perishable food products from farm to fork requires secure transportation right from point A to D. Bulk mass-produced is carried to point B via temperature-controlled transportation systems. Transportation from C to D may not involve refrigerated trailers as this is usually carried out using refrigerated trucks and vans. In countries such as India, nearly 40% of the harvest is wasted annually due to poor cold chain infrastructure.
The global refrigerated trailer market is estimated to account for US$ 6,481.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 % over the forecasted period 2020-27.
Market Drivers
The cold chain industry has expanded significantly in the recent past. Cold chain is used to preserve and extend and ensure shelf life of perishable products such as frozen film, seafood, agricultural produce, pharmaceutical products, and chemicals. Rising fast food industry in developed, as well as emerging economies, has led to growth of the cold chain industry. Many companies are focused on introducing innovative technologies to extend shelf life of products and gain a competitive edge in the market.
Many companies in the market are focused on research and development activities, in order to innovate novel technologies and enhance the market presence. For instance, in 2015, Krone announced plans to focus on R&D of new insulation techniques and energy recuperation technology in the field of refrigerated boxes. Furthermore, in 2015, Schmitz developed a tank sensor with an LED display that provides a precise indication about the vehicle’s fuel level. In April 2015, Gray & Adams introduced its COOL refrigerated trailer at the Commercial Vehicle Show.
Key Takeaways
Competitive Landscape:
Major companies involved in the global refrigerated trailer market are Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE GmbH, Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG, Lamberet Refrigerated SAAS, Wabash National Commercial Trailer Products, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Randon Implementos, Hyundai Translead, Montracon Ltd., Great Dane Trailers, Inc., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, and Gray & Adams Ltd.
Key Developments
Market Segmentation
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
