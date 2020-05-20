PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – May 20, 2020

Information relating to the Ordinary General Meeting of Bureau Veritas of June 26, 2020

The Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Bureau Veritas will be held without the physical presence of Shareholders, behind closed doors, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3 p.m., at the Company's registered office.

Under these conditions, Shareholders are invited to exercise their voting rights prior to the Shareholders' Meeting by the means set out in the Notice of Meeting booklet available as of today on the Company's website, in which the terms and conditions for participating and voting in the Shareholders’ Meeting are described.

Measures will be taken to ensure that Shareholders can follow the proceedings of the Shareholders’ Meeting live by means of a simultaneous webcast accessible from the Company's website ( https://group.bureauveritas.com ).

Shareholders are invited to consult regularly the updated information concerning the organization of the 2020 Shareholders' Meeting on the dedicated page of the Group's website: https://group.bureauveritas.com/investors/financial-information/shareholders-meeting .

The preliminary notice of meeting (Avis de réunion) including, in particular, the agenda for the Meeting and the draft resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and which will be submitted to the Shareholders, was published on May 6, 2020 in the legal gazette Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires n°55 ( http://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/ ) and on the Company's website ( https://group.bureauveritas.com ).

The documents and information mentioned in Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code will be available on the Company's website ( https://group.bureauveritas.com/investors/financial-information/shareholders-meeting ) no later than the twenty-first day prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting (i.e. no later than Friday, June 5, 2020).

Shareholders may also request, as from the publication of the notice of meeting (Avis de convocation) in the legal gazette “Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires” until the fifth day (included) prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting, i.e. until Saturday, June 20, 2020 (included), that the documents and information referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code be sent to them in accordance with the following:

for shareholders holding registered shares : to BNP Paribas Securities Services – Service Assemblées Générales – CTO Assemblées Générales – Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin cedex (France); and

: to BNP Paribas Securities Services – Service Assemblées Générales – CTO Assemblées Générales – Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin cedex (France); and for shareholders holding bearer shares : either to the authorized financial intermediary who manages their shares, or, provided they attach to their request an ownership certificate issued by their authorized financial intermediary, directly to BNP Paribas Securities Services at the address above.





About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com Florent Chaix +33 (0)1 55 24 77 80 florent.chaix@bureauveritas.com

