NACON STRENGTHENS ITS SPORTS CATEGORY WITH TWO NEW GAMES





Lesquin, 20 May 2020 – NACON is expanding its games catalogue and strengthening one of the long-established pillars of its portfolio with two new sports simulations: Handball 21 and Tennis World Tour 2.

After four years with no new handball game, Eko Software – one of NACON's studios – returns with a new edition of the game that sets the standard for handball simulations. Drawing on Eko's experience and input from the player community, the developers are taking representation of handball, a sport with over 1 million sports federation members worldwide, to another level. With a new, ultra-realistic AI, a redesigned animation system, official content, new game modes and new features, players will be able to experience all the emotions and sensations of handball on PC and consoles in late 2020.

After the success of Tennis World Tour and the Roland Garros edition, which sold more than 700,000 copies, this year NACON is releasing a new edition of the leading simulation of one of the world's most popular sports. With more realistic gameplay and the chance to play as the biggest tennis stars in world-famous competitions, Tennis World Tour 2 sets the benchmark for tennis games. The game will be available in September 2020 on PC and consoles.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://www.nacongaming.com/

About Eko Software

Established in 1999, Eko Software is an independent game developer and publisher based in Paris - France. Eko Software is developing games on all major gaming platforms (consoles - PC - Smart TVs). Mainly focused on development and content creation, the company develops games for top publishers or creates new IPs that are published in partnership with worlwide publishers or self-published through digital distribution channels. IPs created by Eko include Aqua Panic!, Wanted Corp., SPRay, and How to Survive. For more information on Eko Software and its products please visit www.ekosystem.com .

