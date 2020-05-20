DUBLIN, Calif., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Innovations is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.

“Traceability is becoming an increasingly important focus area for our buyers, consumers, and our business. iTrade’s traceability offer helps us ensure that we can meet changing requirements quickly and in such a way that we don’t have to worry about doing the heavy lifting. Being able to capture and transmit traceability data from anywhere is also a big benefit,” comments Joel Harris, Director of Operations at Fresh Innovations.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have Fresh Innovations join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

With Fresh Innovations ’ ground-breaking produce, you never have to choose between convenience, freshness, or great taste. Since 2001, Fresh Innovations has been providing great-tasting, innovative products across the nation with the strictest quality control. Stable pricing and year-round availability makes cost planning with Fresh Innovations easy, and pre-washed produce means your customers can eat the produce right off the shelf. The leadership at Fresh Innovations is proud that they were the first company to offer USDA Commodity processed sliced apples to schools in the United States.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com