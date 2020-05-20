New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$11.8 Billion by the year 2025, Public will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 52.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$359.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$655.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Public will reach a market size of US$742.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 44.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW



BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY MCP-5

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Blockchain, The Technological Essence of Bitcoin, Emerges to Disrupt the Digital Economy The Promise of Decentralized Internet Moving Beyond Bitcoin Revolutionizing Benefits of Blockchain that Double Up as Powerful Growth Drivers Decentralized Database, Immutability, Encrypted Blocks and Elimination of Intermediaries - Inimitable Benefits of Blockchain Technology to Propel Market Growth The Three Generations of Blockchain Technology Recent Market Activity Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth in Blockchain Technology Sphere While Financial Services Sector Leads Blockchain Applications, Non-Finance Sectors Look to Catch-up with Investigational Blockchain-based Initiatives Next-Generation Blockchain Innovations to Foster Development of New Applications While Finance Industry Leads, Non-Finance Sectors Present Long -term Potential Public Blockchain Networks Dominate Market Revenues Global Competitor Market Shares Blockchain Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AlphaPoint Corporation (USA) Blockchain Global (Australia) Blockchain Tech Ltd (Canada) BlockCypher, Inc. (USA) Bloq (USA) Chain, Inc. (USA) Coinfirm Ltd. (UK) Consensus Systems (USA) Credits (UK) Digital Asset Holdings, LLC (USA) IBM (USA) LUKKA, INC. (USA) Microsoft Corporation (USA) Monax Industries (UK) Nasdaq (USA) ShoCard (USA) The Bitfury Group (USA) The Linux Foundation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Noteworthy Trends & Issues Widening Network of IoT Systems to Power Blockchain Implementations Blockchain Assumes Critical Role as a Tool for Enabling Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked Venture Capitalists Flock to Fund Blockchain Companies: An Indication of the High Growth Potential of Blockchain Technology Blockchain-as-a Service (BaaS): Outsourcing the Implementation and Management of Blockchain-based Platforms Smart Contracts: Among the Most Promising Use Cases of Distributed Ledger Technology Emerging Trends in the Blockchain Technology Landscape Combination of AI and Blockchain - Focus on Development Initiatives Blockchain Technology Emerges to Mitigate Issues Impeding Deployment of IoT Promising Innovations to Facilitate Further Advancements in Blockchain Technology Though Built Originally for Bitcoin, Innovative Applications Set to Transform Blockchain Market Industry-wide Collaborations: Critical for Developing Practical Applications of Blockchain Existing Regulatory Framework & Infrastructure Limitations Impede Wider Adoption of Blockchain Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Blockchain Technology Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Blockchain Technology Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Public (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Public (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Private (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Private (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Hybrid (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Hybrid (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: Financial Services (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 10: Financial Services (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: Telecom & Media (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 12: Telecom & Media (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Transportation (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 14: Transportation (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027 Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 16: Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Blockchain Technology Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Blockchain Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: United States Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 21: United States Blockchain Technology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 22: Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 23: Canadian Blockchain Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Blockchain Technology Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 25: Canadian Blockchain Technology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Canadian Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 27: Japanese Market for Blockchain Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 28: Japanese Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blockchain Technology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 30: Blockchain Technology Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 31: Chinese Blockchain Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Chinese Blockchain Technology Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 33: Chinese Demand for Blockchain Technology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 34: Chinese Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Blockchain Technology Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 35: European Blockchain Technology Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 36: European Blockchain Technology Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: European Blockchain Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 38: European Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 39: European Blockchain Technology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 40: European Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 41: Blockchain Technology Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 42: French Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Blockchain Technology Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 44: French Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 GERMANY Table 45: Blockchain Technology Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: German Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 47: Blockchain Technology Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Blockchain Technology Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 49: Italian Blockchain Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Italian Blockchain Technology Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 51: Italian Demand for Blockchain Technology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 52: Italian Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Blockchain Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 54: United Kingdom Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blockchain Technology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Blockchain Technology Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 57: Rest of Europe Blockchain Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 58: Rest of Europe Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 59: Rest of Europe Blockchain Technology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 60: Rest of Europe Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 61: Blockchain Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 63: Blockchain Technology Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 64: Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 65: Rest of World Blockchain Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 66: Blockchain Technology Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 67: Rest of World Blockchain Technology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Rest of World Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled:



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001