TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) (“Allied”) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 19, 2020 (the “Meeting”). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.



There were 66 unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 98,488,666 units, representing 80% of Allied’s total issued and outstanding units.

1. Election of Trustees

Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied’s management information circular dated April 14, 2020 were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Gerald R. Connor 83,447,682 85.05 14,664,837 14.95 Lois Cormack 97,150,285 99.02 962,234 0.98 Gordon R. Cunningham 84,572,735 86.20 13,539,784 13.80 Michael R. Emory 93,229,562 95.02 4,882,957 4.98 James Griffiths 86,399,262 88.06 11,713,257 11.94 Margaret T. Nelligan 87,358,258 89.04 10,754,261 10.96 Stephen L. Sender 98,085,643 99.97 26,876 0.03 Peter Sharpe 96,322,374 98.18 1,790,145 1.82

2. Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 98,465,206 99.98 23,460 0.02

3. Say-on-Pay Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory “Say-on-Pay” resolution on Allied’s approach to executive compensation was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the Say-on-Pay resolution as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 79,767,453 81.30 18,345,066 18.70

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael R. Emory

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 977-9002

memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(416) 977-9002

cwilliams@alliedreit.com