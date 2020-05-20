New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hand Tools and Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443589/?utm_source=GNW

Growing incidence of work-related musculoskeletal disorders and focus on worker productivity in light manufacturing that require manual assembly are also driving the emphasis on occupational ergonomics. Mechanics` service tools are witnessing robust demand supported by aging plant infrastructure in most industries and increased load and frequency of maintenance and repair of industrial machinery; strong demand for automotive aftermarket repair and maintenance services; and expanding aircraft fleet and growth in aircraft MRO services; stable construction industry, higher employment rate of construction workers and a parallel increase in demand for masonry and plumbing tools. In the automotive industry which is a major end-use of mechanic hand tools, the growth in aftermarket services is guided by growing global vehicle population (PARC); rising awareness among vehicle owners over the importance of timely maintenance; adoption of remote vehicle diagnostics systems which encourage timeliness of car maintenance and repair; growing base of fleet vehicles which have higher wear and tear associated with higher annual vehicle miles traveled; and increasing sales of used cars in emerging markets. Other major factors influencing growth in the market include growing popularity and value of multitask hand tools for their ability to reduce redundancy associated with standard tool collections; robust demand for manual torque tools in manipulating new generation materials such as ceramics; growing Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement activity in developed countries against the back of rising labor costs and the resulting increase in sales of packaged DIY tools ranging from wrenches, screw driver and hammers.



- In the United States and Europe, do?it?yourself home improvement is a cultural trend and is fairly common. Popular DIY home improvement projects in these regions include installation of new garage doors, vinyl windows, wood flooring, painting, and insulation upgrade, among others. Desire for extreme customization drives preference for DIY. Also, DIY eliminates the problem of hiring a suitable handyman and then supervising them for ensuring completion of the job in a timely manner and in accordance with specific needs and expectations. The pervasive culture of Do-It-Yourself is partially encouraged by the easy access to DIY self-help books, consumer magazines, TV shows, and how-to tutorials which disseminate insights on home improvement. Tool manufacturers such as Stanley Black & Decker and Robert Bosch provide customers with instructional videos on a wide range of subjects from product advice to tips on fixing, upgrading or remodeling without hiring a contractor. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 50% of the global market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. The country is closely followed by other countries in Asia-Pacific supported by the rise of low cost Asian countries as global hubs for manufacturing and the resulting establishment of numerous new job shops and metal working facilities; huge population, rapid urbanization, growing housing and infrastructure needs; huge vehicle PARC and a massive automotive service sector; continued dependence of several small plants upon specialized hand operated tools; strong growth of domestic wood working industries and the ensuing rise in demand for craftsmen, carpentry hand tools; and increase in consumer D.I.Y home improvement, gardening and landscaping projects.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443589/?utm_source=GNW



HAND TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Industry Background Evolution of the Industry Hand Tools Remain Vital in the Modern Mechanical Era A Secure Niche for Hand Tools, Despite the Growing Threat of Powered Tools: Percentage Share Breakdown of Hand Tools and Power Tools in the Global Tools Market for the Year 2019 Stable Outlook Governs Future Prospects in the Hand Tools Market Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country / Region for the Years 2017 through 2020 Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth Competition Hand Tools and Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 Product Profile Mechanics’ Service Tools Pliers Hammers Wrenches Screwdrivers Edge Tools Axe Adze Hatchets Chisels Paint & Masonry Tools Other Segments Shovel Spades Hoes Rakes Accessories Sandpaper Different Designs & Features for Different Regions

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Akar Tools Ltd. (India) Apex Tool Group (USA) Channellock Inc. (USA) Emerson Electric Co. (USA) Greenlee (USA) Gray Tools Canada Inc. (Canada) Ideal Industries, Inc. (USA) Irwin Tools (USA) J.K. Files (India) Limited (India) Kennametal Inc. (USA) Klein Tools Inc. (USA) Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. (USA) Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (USA) Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. (China) Pilana Tools Group (Czech Republic) Snap-On Incorporated (USA) Stanley Black & Decker (USA) Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (USA) Wera Tools (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Occupational Ergonomics: The Primary Factor Driving Innovation in the Hand Tools Market Growing Incidence of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders: (MSDs) Drives the Emphasis on Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools: Number of MSDs in the United States Per 10,000 Full Time Workers by Industry Sector for the Year 2018 Multitask Hand Tools Grow in Prominence APEX BOLT Action Titanium Pen, the Next Generation Tactical Multi-Tool Pen from ZEROHOUR Focus on Productivity in Lightweight Manufacturing to Spur Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand Tools Non-Magnetic and Non-Sparking Hand Tools Make Perfect Sense for High Energy and Electrical Component Applications As Competition Heats up, Companies Keep Afloat with Product Innovations Bionic Grip™ from LoggerHead Tools Dewalt’s DWHT56148 Engineering Hammer Douglas Tools’ TC20-DP Framing Hammer Klecker Knives’ Klax Lumberjack Axe Head Leveraxe® Axe Sven-Saw, an Ergonomically Designed Cutting Tool Shovel Blades from Hisco Mechanics' Service Tools: The Largest Product Market to Witness Strong Growth Strong Demand for Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Drives Growth of Vehicle Mechanics Tools Robustly Growing Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Market Ranks as a Positive Macro Trend Driving Demand for Mechanics' Service Tools in the Automotive Sector: Global Market for Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022 Growth in Aircraft MRO Expands the Addressable Market for Aviation General Mechanic's Tools Projected Increase in Aircraft MRO to Spur Demand Opportunities for Aviation Hand Tools: Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 & 2024 Machinery Maintenance & Heavy Equipment Repair Drives Demand for Mechanic’s Service Tools in the Industrial Sector Aging Plant Machinery with Heavy Repair & Maintenance Burden to Spur Opportunities for Hand Tools Used in the Industrial Sector: Average Age of Industrial Equipment (In Years) in the Private Sector in the United States for the Years 1980, 2

and 2018 Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP, Spells Opportunities for Hand Tools Used by Construction Workers Projected Increase in Construction Investments & a Parallel Expansion in Construction Workforce to Spur Demand for Construction Hand Tools: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022 Rise in D.I.Y Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping Projects to Spur Growth in the Hand Tools Market Growing Prominence of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Culture Provides a Firm Growth Platform for Hand Tools in the Consumer Market: Global DIY/Home Improvement Turnover (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 Average Cost, Savings & Return on Investment (ROI) on DIY Home Improvement Projects in the United States Global Hand Tools Purchases in the Consumer Segment (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Age Group Intelligent CAD Technology Enables the Development of Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences Growing Competition from Power Tools: A Market Dampener

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hand Tools and Accessories Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Hand Tools and Accessories Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Mechanics Service Tools (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Mechanics Service Tools (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Mechanics Service Tools (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Edge Tools (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Edge Tools (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Edge Tools (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Other Segments (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Other Segments (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Professional User Segment to Generate Consistent Demand for Hand Tools Continued Trend Towards Longer Vehicle Retention Sheds Increased Focus on Vehicle Maintenance: Augurs Well for Mechanics’ Service tools Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in Operation in the US for the Years 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2019 Positive Signs of Revival in Construction Market Augurs Well for Hand Tools & Accessories Market Residential Construction in the US (2016 & 2018): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in ‘000) DIY Segment to Drive Growth Percentage Breakdown of DIY Sales in the United States by Store Type for the Years 2019 & 2022 Percentage Breakdown of DIY Expenditure in the United States by Generation for the Year 2019 Branded Hand Tools Influence on Private-Label Lines Factors Influencing Buyer Decision Major Influencers in Hand Tools Market Building in Value Made in USA to Make a Comeback Table 13: United States Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 15: United States Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Canadian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 18: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Less Exports - More Imports Distribution Channels Market Analytics Table 19: Japanese Market for Hand Tools and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Japanese Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Chinese Hand Tools Industry - A Prelude Market Analytics Table 22: Chinese Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Table 25: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 29: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: French Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: German Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Hand Tools and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: United Kingdom Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Spanish Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 45: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: Russian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 50: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Encouraging Construction Activity in Asia Bodes Well for Construction Hand Tools Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region for Residential and Overall Construction (2014-2020) Market Analytics Table 52: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 60: Australian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Hand Tools Market Scenario in India Market Analytics Table 61: Indian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Indian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 63: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 66: Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Key Regional Markets Taiwan: Potential Laden Market for Hand Tools The Advent of Digital Hand Tools in Taiwan Hand Tools and Power Tools Market in Taiwan by Application Market (2019): Do-it-Yourself and Professional Hong Kong: Prime Focus on the DIY Tools Market Market Analytics Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hand Tools and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 71: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 77: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 84: Mexican Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Latin America Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Market for Hand Tools and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Iranian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 98: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 105: Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 111: African Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 161

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443589/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001