Santa Clara, Calif., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the world's leading specialty foundry and the leading U.S. pure-play manufacturer of semiconductors, today announced plans to implement export control security measures at its most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8, in Malta, New York. GF will bring its Fab 8 facility into compliance with both the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) standards and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), making the company the most advanced ITAR foundry in the country. By taking this significant step, GF deepens its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the U.S. defense industrial base, and further supports ongoing development of new assurance approaches in support of national security objectives.

These new control assurances, which will go into effect later this year, will make confidentiality and integrity protections available for defense-related applications, devices or components manufactured at GF’s Fab 8 facility. To date, GF has invested over $13 billion in Fab 8 and this is a significant step to serve the U.S. government and its technology needs for decades.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer commented, “I have always been a strong believer that the most secure way to manufacture semiconductor chips is to do so here in the U.S. I have also been a champion of GLOBALFOUNDRIES and applaud their efforts to provide ITAR and EAR compliant manufacturing to the U.S. Government. In partnership with GF, New York State leads the nation in secure semiconductor manufacturing.”

“As a leading innovator and vital supplier of differentiated technologies, adding these capabilities enables GF to develop and manufacture secure solutions for the U.S. defense industrial base,” said Tom Caulfield, CEO of GLOBALFOUNDRIES. “GF is a longtime supplier of ITAR and highly restricted EAR microelectronics, and we stand ready to support the U.S.’s goal of achieving and sustaining a leadership position in semiconductor manufacturing. Today’s announcement strengthens our ability to partner with the industry and the U.S. government to ensure America has the manufacturing capability it needs to supply semiconductors to its most secure and sensitive industries.”

As a longtime supplier of microelectronics to the DoD, GF is uniquely positioned to support secure government programs at its Trusted facilities — Fab 9 in Burlington, Vermont, and Fab 10 in East Fishkill, New York — while working with the DoD on next-generation assurance approaches at its Fab 8 facility in upstate New York. GF’s Fab 8 employs nearly 3,000 people and has the available infrastructure and floor space needed to take on the responsibility of an immediate secure manufacturing approach.

GF's global manufacturing footprint continues to be a key differentiator, as the only pure-play foundry with manufacturing in the U.S., Europe and Singapore offering the highest industry, client and government criteria for secure manufacturing through its GF Shield program.

About GF

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. GF delivers differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable its clients to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com.

Erica McGill GLOBALFOUNDRIES 5187955240 erica.mcgill@globalfoundries.com