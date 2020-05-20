WASHINGTON, DC, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pandemic is making the country’s student debt crisis exponentially worse, according to a new analysis by the American Association of University Women. AAUW concludes that, unless policymakers take further action to combat student debt and bolster the U.S. economy, millions of women college graduates will face unprecedented burdens that will hamper their economic security for years to come.
AAUW’s new analysis found:
“The Class of 2020 is facing an untenable situation. They are graduating to record unemployment, a student debt crisis and the gender pay gap,” said Kim Churches, AAUW’s chief executive officer. “Even in a strong economy, student debt hurts the ability of women to buy homes, start a family or save for retirement. Unless we take decisive action, we’re crushing the future of a generation of women.”
“While the CARES Act provides some assistance, it is nowhere near enough. What’s more, it does not nearly begin to address the distinct burdens of women of color and women from low-income families,” Churches continued.
AAUW is calling on policymakers to:
Extend emergency aid. Build out assistance programs to ensure help is available to all students with the highest need, regardless of immigration status.
