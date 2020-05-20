New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442588/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$9.3 Billion by the year 2025, External Beam Radiation Therapy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$123.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$105.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, External Beam Radiation Therapy will reach a market size of US$526.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$951 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





RADIATION THERAPY EQUIPMENT MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Radiation Therapy: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical Treatment Option for Cancer Patients Recent Market Activity Radiation Therapy Equipment: Enabling Best-in-Class Cancer Care Milestones in Evolution of Cancer Care Technologies Bright Prospects Ahead for Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market Replacement Demand Drives Revenue Growth in Developed Regions Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth Asia-Pacific: Rapidly Evolving Regional Market Global Competitor Market Shares Radiation Therapy Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy - A Major Driver Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive Environment Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Accuray Incorporated (USA) BrainLab AG (Germany) Elekta AB (Sweden) GE Healthcare (UK) Hitachi America, Ltd. (USA) IBA Group (Belgium) Nordion, Inc. (Canada) Philips Healthcare (USA) RaySearch Laboratories AB (Sweden) Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan) Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth Top Ten Causes of Death Worldwide External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment: Largest Product Category Linear Accelerator (LINAC) - Vital Constituent of EBRT Forecasts Remain Robust for Systemic Radiation Therapy Equipment Shrinking Demand for Internal Radiation Therapy Equipment Hospitals Focus on Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) for Better Outcomes Types of IMRT Rotational IMRT Gains Popularity Stereotactic Radio Surgery - A Treatment with Rising Preference Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance 4D ART - Adds New Dimension Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Gaining Ground Demand for Oncology Information Systems (OIS) on Rise Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs Treatment Planning Continues to Grow in Significance Progressive Advancements Augment Use Case of Treatment Planning Platforms Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning Technological Innovations Focus on Improving Treatment Accuracy Need to Boost Productivity Accelerates Deployment of High-Tech Equipment Personalized Radiation Therapy - The Way Forward Expanding Aging Population & Increased Risk of Cancer to Drive Market Growth Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success Shortage of Medical Professionals & Systems Patient Comfort

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



