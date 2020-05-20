New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ophthalmic Instrumentation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442585/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Ophthalmic Disposables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$94.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$79.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ophthalmic Disposables will reach a market size of US$164.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$774.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Ophthalmic Instrumentation - Market Snapshot Factors Underpinning Demand for Ophthalmic Instrumentation Current and Future Analysis Recent Market Activity Developing Markets Drive Momentum Focus on Preventative Healthcare to Improve Demand for Diagnosis Devices Ophthalmic Disease Statistics Introduction of Advanced MIS Procedures to Drive Market Cataract Treatment & Opportunities Vision Correction - An Expanding Market Laser Vision Correction - Key Benefits Ranked in the Order of Relative Importance to Patients Myopia Control - An Expanding Opportunity Global Competitor Market Shares Ophthalmic Instrumentation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Growing Incidence of Diabetic Retinopathy Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (USA) Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland) Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (USA) Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany) Ellex Medical Laser Limited (Australia) HAAG-STREIT Holding (Switzerland) Huvitz Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Huvitz Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Kowa Company Ltd. (Japan) Lumenis Ltd. (Israel) Nidek Co. Ltd (Japan) Optovue, Inc. (USA) Topcon Corporation (Japan) Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. (USA) Visionix Ltd. (Israel)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

OCT Angiography - A Growing Market with High Potential OCT - Continues to Maintain Progress Intraoperative OCT Gains Importance as Valuable Tool for Image-Guided Surgical Care New Generation of Optical Biometry Devices Gain Prominence Surgical Microscopes Evolve into Highly Advanced Instruments Innovations in Fundus Cameras Space Mobile Technology based Diagnosis and Communication Tools Gain Ground Technologies in Corneal Topography Viewing Beyond the Conventional Visual Boundaries New Tonometer Probes to Eliminate Risks of Cross-Infection Perimeters Embrace Improved Functionalities Innovations in Slit Lamp Techniques Lensmeters Focus on Improved Functionality and Better Accuracy Latest Surgical Tools to Propel Ophthalmic Equipment Sector FLAK - Better Graft Strength Compared to PKP Femtosecond Lasers Garner Demand Led by Better Visual Outcomes Femtosecond Lasers from Leading Players SMILE to Address Demand for Quality Refractive Procedure ORA Systems Eliminate the Wait Periods Integration of Ophthalmology and Material Science

Total Companies Profiled: 91

