New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Temperature Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205322/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$8.7 Billion by the year 2025, Fluoropolymers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$348.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$334.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fluoropolymers will reach a market size of US$739.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205322/?utm_source=GNW



HIGH TEMPERATURE PLASTICS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity A Prelude Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook High Temperature Plastics Market Sustains Growth Momentum Current & Future Analysis Analysis by Product Segment HTPs Make Conventional Material Obsolete Competitive Landscape Global Competitor Market Shares High Temperature Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3M (USA)

Arkema Group (France) Asahi Glass Company, Ltd. (Japan) BASF SE (Germany) Celanese Corporation (USA) Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (USA) China Lumena New Materials Corp. (China) Covestro AG (Germany) Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan) DIC Corporation (Japan) DowDuPont, Inc. (USA) DSM Engineering Plastics (The Netherlands) EMS-Grivory (Switzerland) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan) Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan) Performance Plastics Ltd. (USA) Polyplastics Co, Ltd. (Japan) Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy) SABIC (Saudi Arabia) The Solvay Group (Belgium) Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Victrex Plc (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovation Sustains PTFE Market End-Use Markets Spur Demand Rising Demand for Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Sector Fluoropolymer Pricing Trends in the Recent Past Falling Capacity of Resin Producers Results in Supply Shortage in Recent Past Fluoropolymer Raw Materials - An Overview Regulations Affect Fluoropolymer Supply Strong Demand on Cards for Polyimide Films Polyimide Films Find Use in Medical Sector High Performance Polyamides Polyphthalamide - Driving HPPA Growth Potential Opportunity from Extreme High Temperature Thermoplastics Innovations: Cornerstone of HTP Market Development

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: High Temperature Plastics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: High Temperature Plastics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: High Temperature Plastics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Fluoropolymers (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Fluoropolymers (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Fluoropolymers (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Polyimides (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Polyimides (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Polyimides (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: High Performance Polyamides (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: High Performance Polyamides (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2

to 2019 Table 12: High Performance Polyamides (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Polyketones (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Polyketones (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Polyketones (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Polysulfones (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Polysulfones (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Polysulfones (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Polyphenylene Sulfides (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2

to 2027 Table 20: Polyphenylene Sulfides (Product Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Polyphenylene Sulfides (Product Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 22: Liquid Crystal Polymers (Product Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Liquid Crystal Polymers (Product Segment) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Liquid Crystal Polymers (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Electrical/Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Electrical/Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Electrical/Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Automobile (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Automobile (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Automobile (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Chemical/Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Chemical/Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Chemical/Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Aerospace (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Aerospace (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Medical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 38: Medical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Medical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US High Temperature Plastics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: United States High Temperature Plastics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: High Temperature Plastics Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 45: United States High Temperature Plastics Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: United States High Temperature Plastics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: High Temperature Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: High Temperature Plastics Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 49: Canadian High Temperature Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Canadian High Temperature Plastics Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 51: High Temperature Plastics Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 52: Canadian High Temperature Plastics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: High Temperature Plastics Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 54: Canadian High Temperature Plastics Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 55: Japanese Market for High Temperature Plastics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: High Temperature Plastics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Japanese High Temperature Plastics Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High Temperature Plastics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Japanese High Temperature Plastics Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 60: High Temperature Plastics Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 61: Chinese High Temperature Plastics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: High Temperature Plastics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 63: Chinese High Temperature Plastics Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 64: Chinese Demand for High Temperature Plastics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: High Temperature Plastics Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 66: Chinese High Temperature Plastics Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European High Temperature Plastics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 67: European High Temperature Plastics Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 68: High Temperature Plastics Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: European High Temperature Plastics Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: European High Temperature Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 71: High Temperature Plastics Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: European High Temperature Plastics Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: European High Temperature Plastics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 74: High Temperature Plastics Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: European High Temperature Plastics Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 76: High Temperature Plastics Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: French High Temperature Plastics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 78: French High Temperature Plastics Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: High Temperature Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 80: French High Temperature Plastics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: French High Temperature Plastics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 82: High Temperature Plastics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: German High Temperature Plastics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 84: German High Temperature Plastics Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: High Temperature Plastics Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: German High Temperature Plastics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 87: High Temperature Plastics Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 88: Italian High Temperature Plastics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: High Temperature Plastics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 90: Italian High Temperature Plastics Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: Italian Demand for High Temperature Plastics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: High Temperature Plastics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 93: Italian High Temperature Plastics Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 94: United Kingdom Market for High Temperature Plastics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: High Temperature Plastics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: United Kingdom High Temperature Plastics Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High Temperature Plastics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: United Kingdom High Temperature Plastics Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 99: High Temperature Plastics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 100: Rest of Europe High Temperature Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 101: High Temperature Plastics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Europe High Temperature Plastics Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Rest of Europe High Temperature Plastics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 104: High Temperature Plastics Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Europe High Temperature Plastics Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 106: High Temperature Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific High Temperature Plastics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific High Temperature Plastics Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: High Temperature Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific High Temperature Plastics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific High Temperature Plastics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 112: Rest of World High Temperature Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 113: Rest of World High Temperature Plastics Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 114: High Temperature Plastics Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 115: Rest of World High Temperature Plastics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: High Temperature Plastics Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 117: Rest of World High Temperature Plastics Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 84

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205322/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001