NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that its Prime Brokerage Services division has been voted “Best Boutique Prime Broker” at the 2020 HFM European Hedge Fund Services Awards. The Hedge Fund Services’ Awards honor providers of services and solutions to the hedge fund sector that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, customer service and performance over the past 12 months.



Jack Seibald, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading said, “We are honored to receive this award which recognizes the exceptional service of our global team for the third consecutive year. Not only does it highlight the hard work from our colleagues, but it further emphasizes the consistency of Cowen’s global offerings and the robust services we deliver to all of our clients. We are exceptionally proud of our global prime brokerage team, and will continue to adapt and strengthen our services to reach our ultimate goal – to help our clients outperform.”

Michael Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading said, “The past year has been an outstanding one for our global prime brokerage team as we continue to expand our footprint and further establish Cowen as a prime broker of choice. We are thrilled to receive this industry award for the eighth consecutive year and will use this recognition as momentum to provide clients’ with our best in class services that support their critical needs.”

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at www.cowen.com.

