New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forensic Technologies and Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151487/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$29.1 Billion by the year 2025, Chemical Analysis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Chemical Analysis will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151487/?utm_source=GNW



FORENSIC TECHNOLOGIES AND SERVICES MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Primer Recent Market Activity Ever Present Threat of Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime Government Intervention to Help Perk-Up Demand Expanding Criminal DNA Database Extends a Fillip to DNA Analysis DNA Analysis Aids in Post-Conviction Testing Privacy Issues Plague DNA Forensics Rising DNA Sample Analysis Backlogs Saddle Crime Labs Federal Funds to Ease the Backlog Burden Testing Quality in Laboratories Raises Eyebrows Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics Digital Forensics Continue to Gain Acceptance in the Corporate Sector Global Competitor Market Shares Forensic Technologies and Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies (USA) BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom) Capsicum Group, LLC (USA) Cellmark Forensics (USA) Computer Forensics, Inc. (Canada) Creative Forensic Services (USA) Cyber Agents, Inc. (USA) Data Recovery Services (USA) Forensics Consulting Solutions, LLC (USA) Forensic Pathways Ltd. (UK) Foster + Freeman Ltd. (United Kingdom) Global Digital Forensics, Inc. (USA) Horiba, Ltd. (Japan) KrollOntrack (UK) Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland) MicroForensics, Inc. (USA) MorphoTrust USA, Inc. (USA) Neogen Corporation (USA) PAPILLON ZAO (Russia) Pyramidal Technologies Ltd. (Barbados) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA) Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Challenges Continue to Bedevil Digital Forensics Smartphone Forensics Garners Momentum Law Enforcement Slow in Adoption of Mobile Forensics Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity Forensics as a Service (FaaS) to Witness Robust Growth Constant Threat of Terrorist Bombings Sharpens the Focus On Explosives Forensics... All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services The Era of Slow Growth Invites Financial Fraud & Strengthens the Business Case for Forensic Accounting Services Demand Swells for Miniaturized, Hand-Held Forensics Devices Miniaturization of DNA based Diagnostics: Still an Uphill Task Innovations in Forensic Technologies: Key to Growth Targeted Collection - The Next Generation Forensic Tool Image Enhancement Technology: A Shot in the Arm for Criminal Investigation Fingerprint Detection on Metals Now a Possibility Universities Emerge As Forensic R&D Hubs Structure of Forensic Labs in the United States Operational Structure Spotlight on Accreditation Challenges Confronted by Forensic Labs Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs A Review of Select Technologies Applied in Forensic Investigation High-Speed Cameras for Ballistics Photography Panoramic 3D Cameras Alternative Light Photography Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry: (LA-ICP-MS) Video Spectral Comparator 3D Forensic Facial Reconstruction DNA Sequencer Forensic Carbon-14 Dating XFT Device - Digital Surveillance for Xbox Link Analysis Software for Forensic Accountants Magnetic Fingerprinting & Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AIFS) Notable Recent R&D Initiatives Human Microbiome Innovative Spectroscopy Technique Promises Effective Cloth Fiber Identification Use of Raman Spectroscopy for Effective Evidence Processing Nanoparticles: Treasure Trove of Forensic Information New Technique for Human Hair Identification Promises Faster Processing Sequence Specific Label Free Cost Effective DNA Sensors Promise to Lower Costs of DNA Analysis Innovative New Device Drastically Speeds Up Human DNA Extraction Fluorescent Fingerprint Tag to Enhance Latent Print Collection & Identification

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Forensic Technologies and Services Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Forensic Technologies and Services Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Chemical Analysis (Service) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Chemical Analysis (Service) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Chemical Analysis (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: DNA Profiling (Service) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: DNA Profiling (Service) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: DNA Profiling (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis (Service) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis (Service) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2

to 2019 Table 12: Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Firearm Analysis (Service) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Firearm Analysis (Service) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Firearm Analysis (Service) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Computer Forensics (Service) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Computer Forensics (Service) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Computer Forensics (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Network Forensics (Service) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Network Forensics (Service) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Network Forensics (Service) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Cloud Forensics (Service) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Cloud Forensics (Service) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Cloud Forensics (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Laboratory Forensics (Location) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Laboratory Forensics (Location) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Laboratory Forensics (Location) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Portable Forensics (Location) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Portable Forensics (Location) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 30: Portable Forensics (Location) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: United States Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the United States by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 33: United States Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: United States Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the United States by Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 36: United States Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 37: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 39: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Review by Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 42: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 43: Japanese Market for Forensic Technologies and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: Japanese Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Japanese Market for Forensic Technologies and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Japanese Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 49: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 52: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019 Table 54: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market by Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Forensic Technologies and Services Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 55: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027 Table 59: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027 Table 62: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Europe in US$ Million by Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 64: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in France by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: French Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019 Table 66: French Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in France by Location: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: French Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019 Table 69: French Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 70: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: German Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019 Table 72: German Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: German Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019 Table 75: German Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 76: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019 Table 78: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019 Table 81: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market by Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Forensic Technologies and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: United Kingdom Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Forensic Technologies and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: United Kingdom Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 88: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027 Table 89: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027 Table 92: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 94: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019 Table 96: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Location: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019 Table 99: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 100: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2

to 2027 Table 101: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 102: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 103: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2

to 2027 Table 104: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Review by Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 105: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 125

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151487/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001