1. MARKET OVERVIEW

AC Demand: An Indicator of Economic Health RACs Continue to Champion the Cause for Global ACs Market Strong Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Air Conditioning Systems Commercial Air Conditioning Market on Growth Path Recent Market Activity Market Outlook Developed Markets Exhibit Modest Growth Prospects Developing Markets to Turbocharge Future Growth India and China - Major Growth Drivers Impact Assessment of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Air Conditioning Market Competition Key Competitive Factors Increased Organizational Restructuring Asian Players Call The Shots Global Competitor Market Shares Air Conditioning Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AB Electrolux (Sweden) Carrier Corporation (USA) Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd. (India) Daikin Air Conditioning Saudi Arabia LLC (Saudi Arabia) GE Appliances (USA) Gree Electric Appliances Inc. (China) Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (Japan) LG Electronics (South Korea) Midea Group (China) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) Toshiba Carrier Corporation (Japan) Trane Inc. (USA) Whirlpool Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS GROWTH DRIVERS

Rise in Residential Construction Activity Fuels Market Expansion Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Ballooning Global Population Pushes Demand Rapid Urbanization Spurs Demand for Household Appliances Burgeoning Middle Class Population Stimulates Market Growth Rising Standards of Living Drive Market Growth Building Renovations & Home Restructuring Projects Offer Growth Opportunities Transition in Family Systems Drive Demand Online Sales Continue to Grab Market Share Replacement Demand Presents Sizeable Market Opportunity MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & CHALLENGES Split ACs and Mini-Splits Surge in Demand Windows/Through the Wall ACs Face Competition from Split Models AC Manufacturer Relocate Production Units to Low Cost Destinations HVAC Industry - Buffeted by Change Enhanced Energy Efficiency: The New Mantra in HVAC Systems GHG Emissions Contribute to Global Warming Low-GWP A/C Systems - The Answer to Reduced GHG Emissions Energy Efficient Air Conditioning Systems on the Rise Deployment of Environment-Friendly Refrigerants Increases in ACs Green Refrigerants to Replace Hydro Fluorocarbons Inverter Air Conditioners - The Current Flavor Solar Powered ACs Grow in Demand Market Challenges Soaring Electricity Prices to Dampen Growth Prospects Uncertain Weather Conditions Upset Market Growth Rising Production Costs Lower Profit Margins for Manufacturers TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS Technological Advancements Driving A/C System's Energy Efficiency, while Minimizing GHG Emissions Low-GWP Refrigerants - Policy Prospects Developing Sustainable A/C Systems Stanford Researchers Showcase New Refrigeration Cooling Method Hybrid Liquid Desiccant Air Conditioning System for Reducing Consumption of Electrical Power HECU Technology for Condensing Units Equipped with DC Compressors Technology Innovations Spearhead Market Growth Magnetic Air-Conditioning Rising Popularity of Radio-Frequency-Based Technologies HVAC Technologies Making Homes More Convenient 3-D Printed Air Conditioners Wholly Automated Homes Smart Homes Geothermal Heating Pumps Sensor-Driven Ventilation Air Conditioning System Powered by Ice Thermal Powered Air Conditioning System Motion Activated Air Conditioning System

