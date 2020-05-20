ARLINGTON, VA, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer marking the one-year anniversary of the removal of Section 232 aluminum tariffs on aluminum produced in North America, Aluminum Association President & CEO Tom Dobbins noted the continued importance of the exemptions to U.S. aluminum companies and workers.



“The U.S. aluminum industry depends on a reliable source of Canadian primary aluminum, which has been a key part of the domestic supply chain and national security apparatus for decades, to meet demand for these aluminum products,” Dobbins said. “Even if every U.S. aluminum smelter was operating at full capacity, aluminum manufacturers would still require a mix of domestic and imported primary aluminum as well as secondary production to meet the demands of U.S. manufacturers and consumers for aluminum products. Fully 97 percent of U.S. aluminum industry jobs are in mid-and-downstream production and processing, and these jobs – as well as many more at U.S. aerospace, automotive, and other advanced manufacturing firms – depend on reliable aluminum supplies from our USMCA trading partner.”



Levels of imported primary aluminum from Canada into the U.S. are generally consistent with volumes dating back prior to the imposition of the Section 232 tariffs and are down from peaks in 2017. While “the precise mix of the types of primary aluminum shipped may vary according to market conditions, total imports of primary material over time have stayed relatively constant” Dobbins noted.

Average P1020

7601.10

(t/month) VAP

7601.20

(t/month) Unworught

7601

(t/month) 2015-2017 109 813 85 112 194 925 2017 128 965 80 623 209 587 2019 100 980 73 460 174 440 2019 (Q3-Q4) 136 460 68 178 204 638 2020 (YTD) 125 261 61 108 186 369

(Source: Aluminium Association of Canada)

Dobbins also highlighted continued issues in the implementation of the Section 232 program, particularly the aluminum product exclusion process. Since the beginning of the program, the Commerce Department has granted tariff exclusions on aluminum products covering more than 22 billion pounds of aluminum – including more than 4 billion pounds from China, the most granted for any single country.



“Even as successful antidumping and countervailing duty cases led to a sharp decline in unfairly traded imports of flat-rolled aluminum products from China, overall imports of semi-fabricated aluminum products into the United States increased by nearly 4 percent in 2019. Much of this aluminum was excluded by the Commerce Department from the Section 232 tariffs,” he said. “Meanwhile, domestic production of semi-fabricated aluminum products declined more than 3 percent in 2019.”



Dobbins called for increased import monitoring in North America to combat unfair global trade practices, especially subsidized aluminum overcapacity originating in China. He applauded efforts by the U.S. and Canadian governments to develop and expand import monitoring systems to include aluminum and aluminum products. He noted that Mexico has not implemented any similar programs.



“I urge you to work with your counterparts in Mexico to ensure its government is adequately monitoring imports of aluminum products – particularly from non-market economies like China,” Dobbins said. “We stand ready to support the establishment of a North American Aluminum Trade Committee to discuss – and address – trade flow shifts and patterns.”



