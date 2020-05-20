New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112905/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$4 Billion by the year 2025, Cellular Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$124.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$107.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cellular Glass will reach a market size of US$190.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$971.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112905/?utm_source=GNW



INDUSTRIAL THERMAL INSULATION MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy, Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend Growth Drivers in a Nutshell Recent Market Activity The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding System Performance: Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety Maintain Desirable Temperature Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks Blankets for Equipment Insulation Prevent Noise Pollution Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat Protecting Sensitive Electronics Safeguarding Metal Structures Global Market Outlook Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Industrial Thermal Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA) Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg) BASF Polyurethanes GmbH (Germany) BNZ Materials, Inc. (USA) Cabot Corporation (USA) CECA (France) Cellofoam North America, Inc. (USA) ContiTech AG (Germany) DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH (Germany) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Flumroc AG (Switzerland) G+H Isolierung GmbH (Germany) GAF (USA) Glava A/S (Norway) Huntsman Corporation (USA) Insulcon Group (Belgium) Isolatek International, Inc. (USA) Johns Manville (USA) Industrial Insulation Group LLC (USA) Kingspan Group plc (Ireland) Knauf Insulation Ltd. (UK) Knauf Insulation GmbH (Germany) L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX (Italy) Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan) MERSEN SA (France) Morgan Advanced Materials (UK) Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH (Germany) Owens Corning (USA) Pittsburgh Corning Corporation (USA) Pacor, Inc. (USA) Paroc Oy AB (Finland) PPG Industries (USA) Promat International (Belgium) Rockwool International A/S (Denmark) Roxul, Inc. (Canada) Saint-Gobain (France) CertainTeed Corporation (USA) Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG (Germany) Skamol A/S (Denmark) StyroChem International (USA) Superglass Insulation Ltd. (UK) The Dow Chemical Company (USA) Unifrax LLC (USA) URSA Insulation, S.A (Spain)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation Materials Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation Wools Spur Demand Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas Production Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature Insulation Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit Market Expansion Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by High Production Costs Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges, and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production: Important Opportunity Indicators Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation Applications Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings Suitable for Heavy Duty Vehicles Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts Demand in Industrial Refrigeration Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal Insulation Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects for Thermal Insulation Materials Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick Insulation Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial Applications, Bodes Well for the Market Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation Key Challenges Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels Replacement Demand for Insulation Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing Countries New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth Prospects Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand for Polyurethanes Fiber Glass: An Irrefutable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant Insulation Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives Competition from Substitutes Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors THERMAL INSULATION INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal Insulation Application CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings Verification of Pipe Insulations Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate Heat Insulation Foamglas® Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs) Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs) Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs) Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Thermal Insulation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Industrial Thermal Insulation Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Cellular Glass (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Cellular Glass (Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Cellular Glass (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Calcium Silicate (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Calcium Silicate (Material) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Calcium Silicate (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Mineral Fiber (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Mineral Fiber (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Mineral Fiber (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Foamed Plastic (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Foamed Plastic (Material) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Foamed Plastic (Material) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Perlite (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Perlite (Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Perlite (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Other Materials (Material) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other Materials (Material) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Petrochemical & Refineries (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Petrochemical & Refineries (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Petrochemical & Refineries (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Power Generation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 38: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 39: United States Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: United States Industrial Thermal Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 42: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 43: Canadian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 44: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 45: Canadian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Canadian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 48: Canadian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 49: Japanese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 50: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 51: Japanese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2

to 2027 Table 53: Japanese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 54: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 56: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 57: Chinese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Chinese Demand for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 60: Chinese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Industrial Thermal Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 61: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 62: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 65: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 66: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 68: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 70: Industrial Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 71: French Industrial Thermal Insulation Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: French Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Industrial Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 74: French Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: French Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 76: German Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 77: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: German Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: German Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 82: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 83: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 84: Italian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: Italian Demand for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 87: Italian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 88: United Kingdom Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 89: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 90: United Kingdom Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2

to 2027 Table 92: United Kingdom Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 93: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 94: Spanish Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 95: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 96: Spanish Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Spanish Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 99: Spanish Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 100: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 101: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 102: Russian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Russian Industrial Thermal Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 105: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 106: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Europe Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 108: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Rest of Europe Industrial Thermal Insulation Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 110: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Europe Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 112: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 113: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Industrial Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 116: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 117: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Industrial Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 119: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 121: Australian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 122: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Australia: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: Australian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: Australian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 126: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 127: Indian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 128: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 129: Indian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Indian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 132: Indian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 133: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: South Korean Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 135: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: South Korean Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 138: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 140: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 144: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 145: Latin American Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 146: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Latin American Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 148: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 149: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 150: Latin American Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Latin American Demand for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 152: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 153: Latin American Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 154: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in Argentina in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 155: Argentinean Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 156: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 157: Argentinean Industrial Thermal Insulation Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 158: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 159: Argentinean Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 160: Industrial Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 161: Brazilian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 162: Brazilian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Industrial Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 164: Brazilian Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 165: Brazilian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 166: Mexican Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 167: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 168: Mexican Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Mexican Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 171: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 172: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 173: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 174: Rest of Latin America Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: Rest of Latin America Industrial Thermal Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 177: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 178: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 179: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 181: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 182: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle East: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 183: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 186: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 187: Iranian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 188: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 189: Iranian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2

to 2027 Table 191: Iranian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 192: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 193: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in Israel in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 194: Israeli Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 195: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 196: Israeli Industrial Thermal Insulation Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 197: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Israeli Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 200: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 201: Saudi Arabian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 203: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 204: Saudi Arabian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 205: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: United Arab Emirates Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 207: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 208: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: United Arab Emirates Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 210: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 211: Rest of Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 212: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 213: Rest of Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 214: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 215: Rest of Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 216: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 217: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 218: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 219: African Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 220: African Industrial Thermal Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 221: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 222: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 124

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112905/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001