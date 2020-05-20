Company announcement
No. 9/2020
20 May 2020
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Netcompany’s shares made by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|NC ShareCo 51 ApS (CVR 39624435)
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely associated person to Thomas Johansen, CFO of Netcompany Group A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|b)
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
400.75 DKK 5,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 May 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
Netcompany Group A/S
|Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine K Boye, General Counsel
|+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33
Attachment
Netcompany Group A/S
København K, DENMARK
9. Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilitiesFILE URL | Copy the link below
Netcompany_darkblue.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: