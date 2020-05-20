New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diabetes Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368322/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$11 Billion by the year 2025, Test Strips will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$497.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$418.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Test Strips will reach a market size of US$404.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Diabetes Diagnostics: Towards Easier, Economic, and Efficient Management of the Global Diabetes Epidemic Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features in Each Period Growth Drivers in a Nutshell Recent Market Activity Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Diabetes Diagnostic Devices Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Death Etiological Factors Causing Diabetes Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Diabetes Diagnostics Market Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Key Factors Driving Sales of Diabetes Diagnostics in Developing Regions Global Competitor Market Shares Diabetes Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd. (UK) Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA) Acon Laboratories, Inc. (USA) AgaMatrix, Inc. (USA) Apex Biotechnology Corporation (Taiwan) ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan) Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland) B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA) BIONIME Corporation (Taiwan) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA) Danaher Corporation (USA) Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA) HemoCue® AB (Sweden) DexCom, Inc. (USA) Diazyme Laboratories Inc. (USA) EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc (UK) LifeScan, Inc. (USA) Medtronic PLC (Ireland) Nova Biomedical Corporation (USA) OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA) Sanofi S.A. (France) Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co, Ltd. (Japan) Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Sinocare, Inc. (China) PTS Diagnostics (USA) Trividia Health, Inc. (USA) TaiDoc Technology Corporation (Taiwan) Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA) Terumo Corporation (Japan) Tosoh Bioscience, Inc. (USA) Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland) Ypsomed AG (Switzerland)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Robust Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs Proven Efficacy for Development of Intervention Strategies Drives Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits Prospects for HbA1c Devices Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption Home HbA1c Testing: An Overview Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c? Approval for HbA1c Testing for Diabetes Diagnosis: An Opportunity to Tap Is HbA1c Test Right in Being Recommended for Diagnostic Purposes? HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants ESC and ADA Release Revised Guidelines for HbA1c Testing Undiagnosed Diabetes: A Major Healthcare Challenge Offering Huge Untapped Potential Undiagnosed Diabetics: More Prone to Cardiovascular Diseases Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM) Lead to Cardiovascular Complications High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics & Testing Market Rising Expenditure on Diabetes Care Drives Diagnostic Devices Sales Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices, BGM Devices Continues to Dominate Sales Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose: Sustaining Growth in Demand Key Trends in the Glucose Meter/Monitoring Systems Smartphone Penetration Favors SMBG Market Demand for BGM Products to Witness Varying Patterns in Developed and Developing Markets Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices Offers a New Ray of Hope

