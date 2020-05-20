New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biobanks market is expected to reach USD 80.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for stem cell preservation of newborns is instrumental in fuelling the growth of the market. Stem cells have the capability of discerning and regenerating various kinds of cells in the human body. These cells possess the potential to cure life-threatening diseases such as oncological and blood-related disorders. Cord blood stem cells find application in the treatment of more than 80 blood-related ailments, such as Sickle Cell Disease. It is projected that over 27 million babies across the globe are born with some kind of blood disorder. As per the World Health Organization, in 2008, 100,000 children were found to e suffering from thalassemia in India. Constant researches are being carried out all over the world to study the usage of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cell for the treatment of fatal diseases.
Growing technological advancements is likely to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. Process automation, robotics, data analytics, and other swiftly evolving technological advances are pushing the revolution of biobanks, and biospecimen science. The evolution of biobanks from a collection of frozen specimens to the virtual biobanks offers countries and its economic and healthcare systems a massive potential for transformation. The instantaneous emphasis of rapidly developing biobanks appears to be on the understanding of diseases, and drug discovery, among others.
COVID-19 Impact
COVID-19 pandemic is not the first of its kind that the biobanking industry has had to bend to a new actuality and innovative practices owing to the emergence of a novel contagious disease. Biobanking is an important tool and resource of public health organizations and healthcare service providers to combat COVID-19. A continuous rise in global cases, along with the disastrous loss of life, biobanks carry on to handle their roles in the collection of the patient sample, it's processing, and analysis, which are crucial factors in controlling new infectious diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines for managing COVID-19 samples that have helped as a model for biobanks across the globe.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global biobanks market on the basis of type, storage type, product, specimen type, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Specimen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
