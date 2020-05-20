Press Release

Paris, May 20, 2020

Information related to the Combined Annual General Meeting of June 11th, 2020

The Shareholders of Ingenico Group (Euronext : FR0000125346 – ING) are invited to participate to the Combined Annual General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) which will take place on June 11th, 2020 at 02:00 p.m. (Paris time), behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders, their representatives, or other persons who have the right to attend, at the Group’s headquarters (28/32 boulevard de Grenelle – 75015 Paris).

The information governed by article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code is available on the website of the Company www.ingenico.com/finance in the section “Shareholders”.

The notice of Meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires) on May 20th, 2020.

The information mentioned in article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code is included in the 2019 Universal Registration Document, also available on the aforesaid website.

These documents are also available to the Shareholders at Ingenico Group’s headquarters in accordance with the French regulations.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is shaping the future of payments for sustainable and inclusive growth. As a global leader in seamless payments, we provide merchants with smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels and enable simplification of payments and deliver customer promises. We are the trusted and proactive world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to the world’s best-known global brands. We have a global footprint with more than 8,000 employees, 90 nationalities and a commercial presence in 170 countries. Our international community of payment experts anticipates the evolutions of commerce and consumer lifestyles to provide our clients with leading-edge complete solutions wherever they are needed.

www.ingenico.com

@ingenico

For more experts’ views, visit our blog .

Contacts / Ingenico Group

Investors Relations

Laurent Marie

(T): +33 (0)1 58 01 83 24

laurent.marie@ingenico.com



Media Relations

Hélène Carlander

(T): +33 (0)7 72 25 96 04

helene.carlander@ingenico.com





Attachment