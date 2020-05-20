MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on May 20, 2020, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2325 per share payable June 19, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2020. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.



Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 43 facilities in 20 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and customized applications.

May 20, 2020

Hawkins, Inc.

2381 Rosegate

Roseville, MN 55113

Contacts: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp Chief Financial Officer 612/617-8571 Jeff.Oldenkamp@HawkinsInc.com