Dallas, Texas, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share on its common stock, payable on June 18, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2020.
Kronos Worldwide also announced that at its 2020 annual stockholder meeting held today its stockholders had:
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.
Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, (972) 233-1700
