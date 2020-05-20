Successful completion of $138.0 million initial public offering; cash and cash equivalents of $204.2 million as of April 30th expected to fund current operating plan into 2023
Lead program ORIC-101 on track for multiple interim data readouts in 2021 and CD73 inhibitor ORIC-533 on track for IND filing in first half of 2021
Strengthened leadership team with addition of Christian V. Kuhlen, M.D., as General Counsel and Mardi C. Dier to board of directors
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“Throughout 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, we made substantial progress across all aspects of our business, including important advancements with respect to our programs, people and funding,” said Jacob Chacko, president and chief executive officer. “With the success of our recently completed initial public offering and key additions to our leadership team over the last eighteen months, ORIC is well-positioned to execute our strategy of developing a broad pipeline of novel treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance in cancer.”
First Quarter 2020 and Other Recent Highlights
Anticipated Milestones
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials of ORIC-101 in combination with (1) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer and (2) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors. ORIC’s second product candidate, ORIC-533, is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens. Beyond these two product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to http://oricpharma.com/.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about ORIC as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ORIC’s development plans and timelines; plans underlying ORIC-101 clinical trials and development; plans underlying ORIC-533 or any other development programs; the potential advantages of ORIC’s product candidates; the period over which ORIC estimates its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan; and statements by the company’s president and chief executive officer. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon ORIC’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and operating as an early clinical stage company; ORIC’s ability to develop, initiate or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; changes in ORIC’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the potential for clinical trials of ORIC-101 or any future clinical trials of other product candidates to differ from preclinical, preliminary or expected results; negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on ORIC’s operations, including clinical trials; ORIC’s ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; ORIC’s reliance on third parties, including contract manufacturers and contract research organizations; ORIC’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which ORIC operates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in ORIC’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 20, 2020, and ORIC’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ORIC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Contact:
Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer
dominic.piscitelli@oricpharma.com
info@oricpharma.com
ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|79,442
|$
|89,159
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|788
|840
|Total current assets
|80,230
|89,999
|Property and equipment, net
|2,096
|2,241
|Deferred offering costs
|2,413
|1,343
|Other assets
|317
|510
|Total assets
|$
|85,056
|$
|94,093
|Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|770
|$
|152
|Accrued other liabilities
|4,010
|5,202
|Total current liabilities
|4,780
|5,354
|Deferred rent - long term
|635
|765
|Total liabilities
|$
|5,415
|$
|6,119
|Convertible preferred stock:
|Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 3,862,500 authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; aggregate liquidation preference of $15,450 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|15,431
|15,431
|Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 6,750,000 shares authorized, 6,749,999 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; aggregate liquidation preference of $54,000 at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019
|53,906
|53,906
|Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 4,448,788 shares authorized, 4,448,780 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; aggregate liquidation preference of $53,385 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|53,172
|53,172
|Series D convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,287,500 shares authorized, 4,217,327 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 aggregate liquidation preference of $55,669 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|55,549
|55,549
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 26,750,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 1,997,655 and 1,984,222 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,145
|2,606
|Accumulated deficit
|(101,562
|)
|(92,690
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(98,417
|)
|(90,084
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|85,056
|$
|94,093
ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|7,254
|$
|5,212
|General and administrative
|1,925
|1,134
|Total operating expenses
|9,179
|6,346
|Loss from operations
|(9,179
|)
|(6,346
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income, net
|241
|261
|Other income
|66
|70
|Total other income
|307
|331
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(8,872
|)
|$
|(6,015
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(4.46
|)
|$
|(3.32
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|1,988,861
|1,809,323
ORIC Pharmaceuticals
South San Francisco, California, UNITED STATES
