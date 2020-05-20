COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today reported first quarter results.
On May 4, 2020, the company outlined its go-forward strategy to drive long-term shareholder value. As part of this strategy, the company remains committed to establishing Bath & Body Works as a pure-play public company and is taking the necessary steps to prepare the Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK businesses to operate as a separate, standalone company.
The company reported net sales of $1.654 billion for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020, compared to sales of $2.629 billion for the quarter ended May 4, 2019. Almost all of the company’s stores have been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Total Bath & Body Works first quarter sales in the United States and Canada were $712.7 million compared to $870.7 million last year. Sales at the Bath & Body Works direct business, which remained open throughout the quarter, increased by 85 percent to $288.9 million compared to $156.4 million last year. Bath & Body Works first quarter store comparable sales increased 20 percent during the period in which stores were open.
The company reported a loss per share of $1.07 for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020, compared to earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter ended May 4, 2019. First quarter operating loss was $317.7 million compared to operating income of $153.3 million last year, and net loss was $296.9 million compared to net income of $40.3 million last year.
Reported results above include the following significant items:
In 2020, net charges of $0.08 per share as follows:
Excluding the above charges, adjusted first quarter loss per share was $0.99 compared to earnings per share of $0.14 last year, adjusted operating loss was $220.9 million compared to operating income of $153.3 million last year, and adjusted net loss was $275.2 million compared to net income of $40.3 million last year.
At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the above charges.
Given the high level of uncertainty in the current environment, the company is not providing second quarter or full-year 2020 earnings guidance.
Earnings Call and Additional Information
Additional first quarter financial information, including management commentary, is currently available at www.LB.com. L Brands will conduct its first quarter earnings call at 9 a.m. Eastern on May 21. To listen, call 1-888-946-7609 (international dial-in number: 1-517-308-9411); conference ID 6362067. For an audio replay, call 1-866-430-8797 (international replay number: 1-203-369-0943); conference ID 6362067 or log onto www.LB.com.
ABOUT L BRANDS:
L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,897 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.BathandBodyWorks.com and www.VictoriasSecret.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by our company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by our company or our management:
We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.
L BRANDS
FIRST QUARTER 2020
Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores and Direct):
|First
Quarter
2020
|First
Quarter
2019
|Bath & Body Works1
|41
|%
|13
|%
|Victoria’s Secret1
|(13
|%)
|(5
|%)
|L Brands2
|4
|%
|0
|%
1 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada and direct sales.
2 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Greater China and direct sales.
Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores Only):
|First
Quarter
2020
|First
Quarter
2019
|Bath & Body Works1
|20
|%
|7
|%
|Victoria’s Secret1
|(15
|%)
|(7
|%)
|L Brands2
|(5
|%)
|(3
|%)
1 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada.
2 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Greater China.
Total Sales (Millions):
|First
Quarter
2020
|First
Quarter
2019
|Bath & Body Works1
|$
|423.8
|$
|714.3
|Bath & Body Works Direct
|288.9
|156.4
|Total Bath & Body Works
|$
|712.7
|$
|870.7
|Victoria’s Secret1
|$
|513.9
|$
|1,148.8
|Victoria’s Secret Direct
|307.6
|362.1
|Total Victoria’s Secret
|$
|821.5
|$
|1,510.9
|VS & BBW International2
|$
|65.5
|$
|135.0
|Other
|$
|54.5
|$
|112.2
|L Brands
|$
|1,654.2
|$
|2,628.8
1 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada.
2 – Results include retail sales from company-owned stores outside of the U.S. and Canada, direct sales in China, royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.
Total Company-Owned Stores:
|Stores
|
|Stores
|Operating
|Operating
|at 2/1/20
|Opened
|Closed
|at 5/2/20
|Victoria's Secret U.S.
|909
|1
|(21
|)
|889
|PINK U.S.
|144
|-
|-
|144
|Victoria's Secret Canada
|33
|-
|(1
|)
|32
|PINK Canada
|5
|-
|-
|5
|Total Victoria’s Secret
|1,091
|1
|(22
|)
|1,070
|Bath & Body Works U.S.
|1,637
|3
|(5
|)
|1,635
|Bath & Body Works Canada
|102
|-
|-
|102
|Total Bath & Body Works
|1,739
|3
|(5
|)
|1,737
|Victoria’s Secret U.K./Ireland
|21
|-
|-
|21
|PINK U.K.
|5
|-
|-
|5
|Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Accessories
|41
|-
|(1
|)
|40
|Victoria’s Secret Greater China
|23
|1
|-
|24
|Total International
|90
|1
|(1
|)
|90
|Total L Brands Stores
|2,920
|5
|(28
|)
|2,897
Total Noncompany-Owned Stores:
|Stores
|
|Stores
|Operating
|Operating
|at 2/1/20
|Opened
|Closed
|at 5/2/20
|Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories – Travel Retail
|153
|-
|(3
|)
|150
|Bath & Body Works – Travel Retail
|16
|1
|-
|17
|Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories
|207
|-
|(4
|)
|203
|Victoria’s Secret
|72
|1
|-
|73
|PINK
|12
|1
|-
|13
|Bath & Body Works
|262
|5
|(1
|)
|266
|Total
|722
|8
|(8
|)
|722
|L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED MAY 2, 2020 AND MAY 4, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|Net Sales
|$
|1,654,209
|$
|2,628,809
|Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy
|(1,365,600
|)
|(1,694,795
|)
|Gross Profit
|288,609
|934,014
|General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses
|(606,307
|)
|(780,669
|)
|Operating Income (Loss)
|(317,698
|)
|153,345
|Interest Expense
|(96,798
|)
|(98,897
|)
|Other Income
|2,247
|6,152
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|(412,249
|)
|60,600
|Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
|(115,382
|)
|20,345
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(296,867
|)
|$
|40,255
|Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share
|$
|(1.07
|)
|$
|0.14
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding1
|276,988
|278,165
|1 - Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding in the first quarter of 2020 reflects basic shares due to the Net Loss.
|L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands except per share amounts)
|First Quarter
|2020
|2019
|Details of Special Items - Income (Expense)
|Victoria's Secret Store-Related Asset Impairment
|$
|(96,844
|)
|$
|-
|Special Items included in Operating Income (Loss)
|(96,844
|)
|-
|Tax Benefit from the Resolution of Certain Tax Matters
|50,360
|-
|Tax Effect of Special Items included in Operating Income (Loss)
|24,840
|-
|Special Items included in Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(21,644
|)
|$
|-
|Special Items included in Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|-
|Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
|Reported Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|(317,698
|)
|$
|153,345
|Special Items included in Operating Income (Loss)
|96,844
|-
|Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|(220,854
|)
|$
|153,345
|Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
|Reported Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(296,867
|)
|$
|40,255
|Special Items included in Net Income (Loss)
|21,644
|-
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(275,223
|)
|$
|40,255
|Reconciliation of Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share
|Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share
|$
|(1.07
|)
|$
|0.14
|Special Items included in Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share
|0.08
|-
|Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share
|$
|(0.99
|)
|$
|0.14
|See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
The “Adjusted Financial Information” provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:
Fiscal 2020
In the first quarter of 2020, adjusted results exclude the following:
Fiscal 2019
In the first quarter of 2019, there were no adjustments to results.
The Adjusted Financial Information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the Company’s definition of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted information is useful for the assessment of the ongoing operations of the Company because the adjusted items are not indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures of results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The Adjusted Financial Information should be read in conjunction with the Company’s historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K.
