Poised to reach over US$363.3 Billion by the year 2025, Applications & Analytics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$19.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$33.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Applications & Analytics will reach a market size of US$29.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$114.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

What is IoT?: A Review of this Intriguing Technology Built for Disruption Recent Market Activity Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Internet of Things (IoT) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IoT: A Transformational Force to Reckon with in the Modern Connected World Gradual Categorical Realization of Promised Benefits Drives VC Interest in IoT A Peek into the Massive Potential and True Scale of IoT Opportunity Falling Sensor Costs Drive Proliferation of IoT Developments in Big Data Analytics Play an Instrumental Role in Driving Real World Commercial Benefits and Thereby Success of IoT Prescriptive Analytics Emerges as the Most Potent Big Data Tool to Drive Value of IoT Implementations Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets & Declining Price of Connected Devices Rank as One of the Major Factors Driving Adoption of IoT Developments in Internet and Broadband Technologies Provide the Foundation for the IoT Ecosystem Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Cellular IoT Especially in LPWAN Applications Rise of Wireless Short-Range Networking Technologies to Benefit Penetration of Low Resource IoT Devices Wi-Fi Promises to Emerge as a Ubiquitous Connectivity Solution for both Short and Long Range IoT Applications Many Flavors of Bluetooth Widens the Technology's Role in IoT Especially Designed for Device-to-Device Communication, ZigBee Promises to Unify IoT Z-Wave: The Most interoperable Technology Developed for Smart Home Applications Open-Source Thread Networking Protocol Intensifies Competition for IoT Standards Built-in AES128 Encryption Makes 6LoWPAN a Popular Low-Power IoT Wireless Network Solution Other Noteworthy Technologies that Enable Easy Creation of Smart Environment Blockchain to Revolutionize IoT Security & Accelerate Mainstream Adoption of IoT Security Issues: The Cog in the Wheel Impeding IoT Development & Proliferation Blockchain Holds the Answers to Current IoT Security Issues

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 114

