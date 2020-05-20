CINCINNATI, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VIVO) Board of Directors announced that Tony Serafini-Lamanna has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Diagnostics. Jack Kenny remains Chief Executive Officer of Meridian, while passing responsibility of the Diagnostics division to Mr. Serafini-Lamanna, who becomes an officer of the company. This change was effective May 18, 2020.



David Phillips, Chairman of Meridian Bioscience, said, “Jack’s leadership was critical to the strategic redirection of our Diagnostics division. With the success of Tony’s day-to-day execution, now is the time to pass full control to Tony, freeing Jack to spend more time on the long-term strategic vision and investor engagement.”

Serafini-Lamanna assumes this post from his prior position of Global Vice President and General Manager of Diagnostics, which he held since April 2018. He will continue to report to Kenny. Serafini-Lamanna has 30 years of experience in diagnostics, including, prior to Meridian, over seventeen years with Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics with tenures as General Manager, Diagnostics Canada and subsequently Vice President, Marketing for North America.

Kenny said, “Tony has been my right hand and instrumental in the turnaround of Diagnostics. His depth of experience and broad vision is an ongoing contribution and I am confident in the continued success of the division under his leadership.”

“I am truly honored to assume this leadership role,” said Serafini-Lamanna. “Over the last two years we have rebuilt our strategy with a focus on acquisitions and new product development while we stabilized our molecular business and positioned the division for growth. With the strength of our global team, I look forward to building on the momentum that Jack has created.”

