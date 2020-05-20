LAFAYETTE, La., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX: VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Wednesday, May 27, at 11:00 AM ET.



During the webcast, Casey Hoyt, CEO, and Todd Zehnder, COO, will conduct an introductory presentation that will cover key areas of the Viemed business. Topics will cover Viemed products, services and solutions, the current state of the industry, expected market trends, COVID-19 and its impact, recent results, growth strategy and future objectives. During parts of the presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions and interact with management.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1318118&tp_key= 911120124e

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company’s website, https://www.viemed.com/investor-relations/ following the event.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries Sleep Management, L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered, L.L.C., is a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States. Sleep Management, L.L.C. focuses on disease management and improving the quality of life for respiratory patients through clinical excellence, education, and technology. Its service offerings are based on effective home treatment with respiratory care practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Home Sleep Delivered, L.L.C. focuses on providing in-home sleep testing for sleep apnea sufferers. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital

905-326-1888

glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder

Chief Operating Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

337-504-3802

investorinfo@viemed.com