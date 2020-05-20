MCLEAN, Va., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) (“Gladstone Commercial”) is providing the following business update regarding portfolio performance during this time of market volatility related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Our primary focus continues to be managing the existing portfolio to maintain cash flow, maximize profitability and shareholder value, with the following highlights:
Gladstone Commercial has received additional rent relief requests from certain tenants and reasonably expects to receive more of such requests in the near term. Gladstone Commercial’s acquisitions and asset management teams intend to predominantly seek extended lease term, increased rent, near term rent deferral repayment, and other favorable lease modifications as consideration for granting relief for certain tenants that have been materially and adversely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as assessed by us. However, Gladstone Commercial is unable to quantify the outcomes of the negotiation of relief packages, the success of any tenant’s financial prospects or the amount of relief requests that we will ultimately receive or grant.
On April 28, 2020 we reported increased core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Subsequent to quarter end we have continued to execute our business plan and are encouraged by our results.
About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)
Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2020, Gladstone Commercial’s real estate portfolio consisted of 122 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 15.1 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com
For Broker Submittals:
|South Central:
|Midwest/Northeast:
|Buzz Cooper
|Matt Tucker
|Senior Managing Director
|Senior Managing Director
|(703) 287-5815
|(703) 287-5830
|Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.com
|Matt.Tucker@gladstonecompanies.com
|Southeast / West:
|Brandon Flickinger
|Managing Director
|(703) 287-5819
|Brandon.Flickinger@gladstonecompanies.com
Investor or Media Inquiries:
|Bob Cutlip
|President – Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|(703) 287-5878
|Bob.Cutlip@gladstonecompanies.com
All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Gladstone Commercial’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 12, 2020 and certain other filings we make with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
