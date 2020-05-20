NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, to be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, has been changed to a virtual meeting. Stockholders will only be able to participate in this year’s Annual Meeting via the virtual meeting. This change is reflective of the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, government restrictions limiting the size of gatherings, and supporting the health and well-being of Arvinas’ stockholders, employees, and communities.



Stockholders are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder at the close of business on April 6, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the stockholder’s bank, broker or nominee as of such record date. To access, participate in, and vote at the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register in advance at the Annual Meeting Website ( viewproxy.com/Arvinas/2020 ) prior to the deadline of 11:59 p.m. MDT on May 31, 2020. Upon completing registration, eligible participants will receive further instructions via email, including unique links that will allow such eligible participants to access the meeting.

Stockholders may submit questions during the Annual Meeting through the virtual meeting platform. Additional information regarding the virtual meeting are included in a proxy supplement that the company has filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

All stockholders – whether attending the Annual Meeting or not – are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders may also vote online during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting Website.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

