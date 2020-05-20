New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Parenteral Nutrition Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772344/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$2.7 Billion by the year 2025, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$80 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution will reach a market size of US$116.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$692.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





PARENTERAL NUTRITION MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Parenteral Nutrition: Providing Essential Nutrition through Intravenous Feeding Recent Market Activity Malnutrition Related to Chronic Medical Conditions Fuels Demand for PN Products The Road Ahead Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions - Major Share of PN Solutions Market Competitive Landscape Global Competitor Market Shares Parenteral Nutrition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2025 Parenteral Nutrition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Allergan plc (Ireland) Amanta Healthcare Ltd (India) B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Baxter International, Inc. (USA) Fresenius KABI AG (Germany) Grifols International S.A. (Spain) ICU Medical, Inc. (USA) Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. (Japan) Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China) Sino-Swed Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Clinical Nutrition Vital for Combating Malnutrition during Hospitalization Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Parenteral Nutrition Market Rapidly Aging Demographics to Propel Demand for Parenteral Nutrition Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Propel Growth of Parenteral Nutrition Market Cancer Patients - the Highest PN Users Parenteral Nutrition: Critical for People with Gastrointestinal Disorders Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Parenteral Nutrition Market Persistent Threat of HIV/AIDS - A Peek at Global HIV Statistics Diabetes Mellitus: PN Therapy Indicated for Patients with Non- functional GI Tract Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators Rising Number of Premature Births Enhances Need for Parenteral Nutrition Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO Inadequate Physiological Development Raises Need for Tube Feeding in Infants Nutritional Needs of Premature Infants: Mix of PN & EN Nutrition Emerges as Common Practice Intravenous Therapy in Outpatient Settings to Boost Parenteral Nutrition Market Growing Demand for Home Intravenous Nutritional Therapies Rising Preference for Multi-Chamber Bags to Lower Cost of Parenteral Nutrition Therapy Pre-mixed IV Nutrition: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices Growing Demand for Low-Cost Parenteral Nutrition Solutions Rising Popularity of Intravenous Vitamin C for Cancer Treatment Increasing Demand for Peripheral Intravenous Nutrition Iron Replacement Therapies - A Potential Market Segment Popularity of TPN as Beauty Treatment Raises Ethical and Safety Concerns Pharmaceutical Industry Participants Migrate from Concentrated Vials to Premixed Solutions Vial Dilution and Potential Risks Premixed Bags Present Efficient Delivery System Switching from Vials to Premixed Bags Challenges Confronting Production of Parenteral Products Continuous Supply of Raw Material: Crucial for Production Rising Preference for Enteral Nutrition: A Threat to Parenteral Nutrition Market Infection Control: A Prime Concern in Parenteral Nutrition Limiting Medication Errors - A Key Concern

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Parenteral Nutrition Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Single Dose Amino Acid Solution (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Single Dose Amino Acid Solution (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Single Dose Amino Acid Solution (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Parenteral Lipid Emulsion (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Parenteral Lipid Emulsion (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Parenteral Lipid Emulsion (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Carbohydrates (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Carbohydrates (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Carbohydrates (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Trace Elements (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Trace Elements (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Trace Elements (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Vitamins & Minerals (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Vitamins & Minerals (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Vitamins & Minerals (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Children & Newborns (Consumer Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2

to 2027 Table 20: Children & Newborns (Consumer Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Children & Newborns (Consumer Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Adults (Consumer Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Adults (Consumer Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Adults (Consumer Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Clinics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Home Care (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Home Care (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Home Care (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Parenteral Nutrition Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: United States Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Parenteral Nutrition Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 39: United States Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: United States Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Parenteral Nutrition Market in the United States by Consumer Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 42: United States Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: United States Parenteral Nutrition Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Parenteral Nutrition Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 45: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 46: Canadian Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Canadian Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 48: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 49: Canadian Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Canadian Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Review by Consumer Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 51: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Consumer Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 52: Canadian Parenteral Nutrition Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 54: Canadian Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 55: Japanese Market for Parenteral Nutrition: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Japanese Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Japanese Market for Parenteral Nutrition: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Japanese Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Parenteral Nutrition in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Japanese Parenteral Nutrition Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 64: Chinese Parenteral Nutrition Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: Chinese Parenteral Nutrition Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: Chinese Parenteral Nutrition Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: Chinese Parenteral Nutrition Market by Consumer Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Chinese Demand for Parenteral Nutrition in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Parenteral Nutrition Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Chinese Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Parenteral Nutrition Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 73: European Parenteral Nutrition Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 74: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: European Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: European Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 77: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: European Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: European Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2020-2027 Table 80: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Europe in US$ Million by Consumer Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: European Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: European Parenteral Nutrition Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 83: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: European Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 85: Parenteral Nutrition Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: French Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 87: French Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: Parenteral Nutrition Market in France by Consumer Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: French Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: French Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Parenteral Nutrition Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 92: French Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 93: French Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 94: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: German Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 96: German Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: German Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2012-2019 Table 99: German Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: German Parenteral Nutrition Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 103: Italian Parenteral Nutrition Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Italian Parenteral Nutrition Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 106: Italian Parenteral Nutrition Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Italian Parenteral Nutrition Market by Consumer Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Italian Demand for Parenteral Nutrition in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Parenteral Nutrition Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Italian Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Parenteral Nutrition: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Parenteral Nutrition Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: United Kingdom Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Parenteral Nutrition: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Parenteral Nutrition Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 117: United Kingdom Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Parenteral Nutrition in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: United Kingdom Parenteral Nutrition Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 121: Spanish Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Spanish Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 123: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 124: Spanish Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Spanish Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Review by Consumer Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 126: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Consumer Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 127: Spanish Parenteral Nutrition Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 129: Spanish Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 130: Russian Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 132: Russian Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Russian Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Russia by Consumer Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 135: Russian Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Russian Parenteral Nutrition Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Parenteral Nutrition Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 138: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 139: Rest of Europe Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 140: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Rest of Europe Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Rest of Europe Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2020-2027 Table 143: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Consumer Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Rest of Europe Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Rest of Europe Parenteral Nutrition Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 146: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Rest of Europe Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 148: Asia-Pacific Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 149: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Asia-Pacific Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Asia-Pacific Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 153: Asia-Pacific Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Asia-Pacific by Consumer Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Asia-Pacific Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2012-2019 Table 156: Asia-Pacific Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Parenteral Nutrition Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 158: Asia-Pacific Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 159: Asia-Pacific Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 160: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Australian Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 162: Australian Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Australian Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2012-2019 Table 165: Australian Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Australian Parenteral Nutrition Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 168: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 169: Indian Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Indian Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 171: Parenteral Nutrition Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 172: Indian Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Indian Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Review by Consumer Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 174: Parenteral Nutrition Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Consumer Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 175: Indian Parenteral Nutrition Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Parenteral Nutrition Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 177: Indian Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 178: Parenteral Nutrition Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: South Korean Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 180: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: Parenteral Nutrition Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: South Korean Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2012-2019 Table 183: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Parenteral Nutrition Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: South Korean Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 186: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Parenteral Nutrition: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Parenteral Nutrition: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Parenteral Nutrition in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Parenteral Nutrition Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 195: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 196: Latin American Parenteral Nutrition Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 197: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Latin American Parenteral Nutrition Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 199: Latin American Parenteral Nutrition Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 201: Latin American Parenteral Nutrition Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 202: Latin American Parenteral Nutrition Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2012-2019 Table 204: Latin American Parenteral Nutrition Market by Consumer Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 205: Latin American Demand for Parenteral Nutrition in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 206: Parenteral Nutrition Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 207: Latin American Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 208: Argentinean Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 209: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 210: Argentinean Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: Argentinean Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2020-2027 Table 212: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Consumer Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 213: Argentinean Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 214: Argentinean Parenteral Nutrition Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 215: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 216: Argentinean Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 217: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 218: Brazilian Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 219: Brazilian Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 220: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Brazil by Consumer Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 221: Brazilian Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2012-2019 Table 222: Brazilian Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: Parenteral Nutrition Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 224: Brazilian Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 225: Brazilian Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 226: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 227: Mexican Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 228: Mexican Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 229: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 230: Mexican Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2012-2019 Table 231: Mexican Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 232: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 233: Mexican Parenteral Nutrition Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 234: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 235: Rest of Latin America Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 236: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 237: Rest of Latin America Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 238: Rest of Latin America Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2

to 2027 Table 239: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Rest of Latin America by Consumer Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 240: Rest of Latin America Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 241: Rest of Latin America Parenteral Nutrition Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 242: Parenteral Nutrition Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 243: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 244: The Middle East Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 245: Parenteral Nutrition Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 246: The Middle East Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 247: The Middle East Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 248: The Middle East Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 249: Parenteral Nutrition Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 250: The Middle East Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2

to 2027 Table 251: The Middle East Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market by Consumer Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 252: Parenteral Nutrition Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Consumer Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 253: The Middle East Parenteral Nutrition Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 254: Parenteral Nutrition Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 255: The Middle East Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 256: Iranian Market for Parenteral Nutrition: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 257: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 258: Iranian Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 259: Iranian Market for Parenteral Nutrition: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 260: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 261: Iranian Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Parenteral Nutrition in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 263: Iranian Parenteral Nutrition Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 264: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 265: Israeli Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 266: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 267: Israeli Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 268: Israeli Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2020-2027 Table 269: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Israel in US$ Million by Consumer Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 270: Israeli Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 271: Israeli Parenteral Nutrition Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 272: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 273: Israeli Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 274: Saudi Arabian Parenteral Nutrition Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 275: Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 276: Saudi Arabian Parenteral Nutrition Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 277: Saudi Arabian Parenteral Nutrition Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 278: Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2012-2019 Table 279: Saudi Arabian Parenteral Nutrition Market by Consumer Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 280: Saudi Arabian Demand for Parenteral Nutrition in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 281: Parenteral Nutrition Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 282: Saudi Arabian Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 283: Parenteral Nutrition Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 284: United Arab Emirates Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 285: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 286: Parenteral Nutrition Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 287: United Arab Emirates Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2012-2019 Table 288: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 289: Parenteral Nutrition Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 290: United Arab Emirates Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 291: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 292: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 293: Rest of Middle East Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 294: Rest of Middle East Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 295: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 296: Rest of Middle East Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2012-2019 Table 297: Rest of Middle East Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 298: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 299: Rest of Middle East Parenteral Nutrition Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 300: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 301: African Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 302: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 303: African Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 304: African Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Consumer Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 305: Parenteral Nutrition Market in Africa by Consumer Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 306: African Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown by Consumer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 307: African Parenteral Nutrition Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 308: Parenteral Nutrition Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 309: Parenteral Nutrition Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 20

