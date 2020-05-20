Shallotte, NC, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Governor Roy Cooper’s May 8, 2020 order, easing Stay at Home Restrictions for North Carolina residents, the beaches of North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands have begun reopening beach access and lifting restrictions on the short-term rental properties in Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Caswell Beach, Oak Island and Sunset Beach. While Holden Beach and Ocean Isle Beach have already lifted restrictions and reopened, all Brunswick Islands beaches will fully reopen by May 27, 2020.

The City of Southport, Village of Bald Head Island, and the Towns of Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Caswell Beach, Oak Island, Sunset Beach have amended their declarations of a State of Emergency. The Towns of Holden Beach and Ocean Isle Beach have lifted their restrictions on short-term rental properties, reopened beach access and public parking access. The City of Southport has also resumed short-term rentals.

On May 22, 2020, short-term rentals will reopen in the Towns of Caswell Beach, Oak Island and Sunset Beach. The Village of Bald Head Island will reopen short-term rentals on May 27, 2020. Please visit each town’s official website for additional details on beach access regulations for each community.

As the Brunswick Islands beaches begin to reopen and welcome visitors once again to their beautiful 45 miles of shoreline, the health and safety of visitors and residents of the area remain a top priority. Gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people and social distancing rules remain in place. Area businesses are taking extra care in cleaning protocols for visitors’ and residents’ safety.

Many local restaurants are still operating for takeout, drive-thru and delivery services, however, some restaurants and attractions continue to remain closed during this time. Additional information on the status of local restaurants can be found on the Takeout and Delivery page of the Brunswick Islands website.

For additional information on North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands and to plan your trip, visit www.ncbrunswick.com. Please visit www.ncbrunswick.com/covid-19 for destination updates regarding COVID-19 travel information.

About North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands

