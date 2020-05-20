FAIRFIELD, N.J. and MILLINGTON, N.J., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: KRNY), the holding company for Kearny Bank, (“Kearny”), and MSB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MSBF), the holding company for Millington Bank, (“Millington”), announced today that the parties to the merger agreement have mutually agreed to extend the deadline by which shareholders of MSBF must properly submit election materials (the “Election Deadline”) to Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the exchange agent for the merger (the “Exchange Agent”). Due to delays in distribution, the Election Deadline, which originally was 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 28, 2020, has been extended to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 15, 2020 (the “New Election Deadline”).



On December 18, 2019, KRNY and MSBF entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which KRNY will acquire MSBF. Under the terms of merger, each outstanding share of MSBF common stock will be exchanged for 1.3 shares of KRNY common stock or $18.00 in cash. MSBF stockholders may elect cash or stock, or a combination thereof, subject to proration to ensure that, in the aggregate, 10% of MSBF shares will be converted into cash and 90% of MSBF shares will be converted into KRNY stock. MSBF shareholders may contact the Information Agent, Georgeson, at (888) 206-5896 (toll-free) with any questions on the election process.

About Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank, a state chartered savings bank headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey. Kearny Bank currently operates 46 full service branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York.

About MSB Financial Corp.

MSB Financial Corp. is the holding company for Millington Bank, a state chartered savings bank headquartered in Millington, New Jersey. Millington Bank is a metropolitan, community-focused bank serving residents and businesses in its market area through four full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey.

