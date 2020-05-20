New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luggage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092561/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$38.8 Billion by the year 2025, Casual/Regular Use Bags will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$952 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$821.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Casual/Regular Use Bags will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Travel & Leisure Industry Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Luggage Market Introduction of Smart Suitcases Fuel Growth for Luggage Manufacturers Global Outlook Increasing Air Travel and Innovative Designs Propel Luggage and Bags Demand Economic Recession in Retrospect - Market Recovers in Sync with Revival in Travel & Leisure Activity Global Competitor Market Shares Luggage Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2

& 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ace Co., Ltd. (Japan) Antler Ltd. (UK) Bric's Industria Valigeria Fine SPA (Italy) Delsey S.A (France) Etienne Aigner AG (Germany) Luggage America Inc. (USA) LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (France) Nike, Inc. (USA) Samsonite International S.A. (Luxembourg) Targus (USA) Travelpro Products, Inc. (USA) V.F. Corporation (USA) Eagle Creek, Inc. (USA) JanSport, Inc. (USA) Kipling North America (USA) Valigeria Roncato (Italy) VIP Industries Ltd. (India)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Increase in Tourist Traffic and Air-Travel Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Rising Household Disposable Incomes Drives Consumer Spending on Luggage Expanding Middle Class Population Worldwide Fuel Market Expansion Rapid Urbanization Spurs Growth in Passenger Traffic Increasing Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) and HNWIs Fuel Demand for Premium Luggage Opportunity Indicators Rise in International Migration Bodes Well for the Market Online Sales Revolutionizes the Luggage Retailing Landscape Select Online Luggage Vendors Luggage Increasingly Perceived as a Fashion Accessory Luxury Luggage Brands Target Female Consumers Consumption of Stylish Men’s Bags on the Rise New Lightweight Tough Materials Revive Demand for Hard-side Cases Backpack Trend Cuts Across All Consumer Categories Backpacks Remain the Popular Choice of Student Community Evolution of Bags and Suitcases that Meet Stringent Airline Baggage Laws High Airline Baggage Costs Ramp up Demand for Light-Weight Luggage Demand for Small Carry-On Bags on the Rise New Baggage Policies Promote Demand for Luggage-Courier Services Noteworthy Trends Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition Crude Oil and Commodity Price Dip Eases Production Costs Geographic Concentration of Production Facilities Elevates Risk Disruptions in Supply Chain Currency Volatility Impacts Luggage Trade Lengthy Consumer Purchase Cycles Weakens Sales Momentum Trade Down and Trade Up Strategy of Leading Companies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

